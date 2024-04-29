Lesser-Known Facts About Sara Gilbert

Sara Gilbert's television career has been as eclectic as it's been lengthy, spanning from the 1980s until the present — and it's all the more impressive when considering that she only celebrated her 49th birthday in early 2024. In fact, Gilbert began her acting career when she was just a kid, landing her first role in a 1982 Disney TV movie when she was just seven years old.

That was the first of numerous roles in film and television, though one of those characters does tend to stand out from the pack: Darlene Conner, the acerbic, wisecracking daughter of Dan and Roseanne Conner (played by John Goodman and Roseanne Barr) in ABC's hit sitcom "Roseanne." Not only did Gilbert portray Darlene throughout all nine seasons of the original series, but she also reprised the role in the hit 2018 revival, which evolved into the sort-of spinoff "The Conners." In between the original "Roseanne" and the revival, she pursued a successful acting career and became a fixture on daytime television with "The Talk," the CBS talk show of which she was both star and creator.

Gilbert has been part of the TV landscape for so long that viewers probably feel they know everything there is to know about her. To learn even more about this fascinating actor and media personality, keep reading for a deep dive into some lesser-known facts about Sara Gilbert.