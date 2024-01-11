Sara Gilbert's Gorgeous Transformation

Some stars herald a lot of attention and some stars quietly work at their success with no desire for accolades or media recognition. The understated Sara Gilbert of "Roseanne" fame is one such industry player. She always knew she wanted to be an actress but what she became over the years was far more than any expected, a powerhouse in U.S. television broadcasting.

Not only did she star in one of America's most loved sitcoms in the '90s, but as an executive producer, she helped "Roseanne" return 20 years later to become the No.1 show on TV. When it comes to ratings, Gilbert kills it.

Sara Gilbert had an idea for a daytime talk show and the ratings proved she was right. "The Talk" hits over 1 million views most days. Not only that, but during her busy acting career she still managed to study at Yale, write a book, raise three children, and start working behind the camera. We take our hats off to Sara Gilbert. Here's how she did it.