Sara Gilbert's Gorgeous Transformation
Some stars herald a lot of attention and some stars quietly work at their success with no desire for accolades or media recognition. The understated Sara Gilbert of "Roseanne" fame is one such industry player. She always knew she wanted to be an actress but what she became over the years was far more than any expected, a powerhouse in U.S. television broadcasting.
Not only did she star in one of America's most loved sitcoms in the '90s, but as an executive producer, she helped "Roseanne" return 20 years later to become the No.1 show on TV. When it comes to ratings, Gilbert kills it.
Sara Gilbert had an idea for a daytime talk show and the ratings proved she was right. "The Talk" hits over 1 million views most days. Not only that, but during her busy acting career she still managed to study at Yale, write a book, raise three children, and start working behind the camera. We take our hats off to Sara Gilbert. Here's how she did it.
The actress discovered her hilarious talent at 5 years old
Sara Gilbert has worked in different roles in the entertainment industry, but perhaps her two strongest are as a talk show host (she's good at doing the "real" talk) and as a comedian. It was after making audiences laugh in an elementary school play, that Gilbert realized her passion for comedy. She starred as Toto, Dorothy's dog, in "The Wizard of Oz" and discovered room for improvisation in her role. "When we were doing it, I decided to start barking at random times during the play, and every time I would bark, people would laugh," Gilbert recalls in an interview with Deadline. "That was me figuring out that I could do comedy."
When both her parents and siblings, who were actors, received gifts from the studios at Christmas time, young Gilbert felt left out. She decided acting was for her. "I was really jealous, so I wanted in on that," she laughs. "I also just had this overwhelming sense that I was supposed to be an actor; like, I just knew it." In 1982 at just 7 years old, she starred in her first gig, a TV remake of a Disney film called "Tales of the Apple Dumpling Gang."
Starring in Roseanne was her breakthrough role
Sara Gilbert knew exactly how to play the sassy middle child, Darlene Conner, who used her sarcastic wit to challenge and provoke her family. When "Roseanne," which followed the working-class Conner family, premiered in 1988, Gilbert was 13, the same age as her character. "The role came naturally to me," the actress recalls in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There was a lot of crossover between me and Darlene." Gilbert was happy to be on set, too. At the time, she admitted school was hard, but starring in Roseanne was a far more stimulating place for her. "Anything that put me in a more creative environment was a plus," she said.
Gilbert's performance contributed significantly to the success and impact of "Roseanne." The show had an outstanding viewership, and being a central character in such a successful series provided Gilbert with widespread exposure. She played Darlene Conner for the entire run of "Roseanne" — all nine seasons. This long-term commitment to a significant role on a successful TV show allowed her to develop as an actress and solidify her place in the industry.
She discovered her attraction to women while dating her onscreen boyfriend
Johnny Galecki of "The Big Bang Theory" fame, also starred in "Roseanne," as David Healey, Darlene Conner's teenage flame. Then, Galecki and Sara Gilbert started dating in real life. It happens — just look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who met on "Green Lantern," or Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes of "Victoria" fame. However, after hooking up, Gilbert was confused. "I thought he was super cute and had a total crush on him," she shared on her talk show,
"The Talk" (via The State Journal-Register). "We started dating and he would come over and we would make out and then I would start to get depressed."
She wasn't experiencing all the good emotions two loved-up teens should be feeling. "Eventually I told him I thought it was about my sexuality and he was super sweet about it." The young Gilbert decided to keep her sexuality private, for fear of judgment. "It was something people could have found out about. Like, no one knew at the show for years, and Johnny held the secret the whole time. And I always felt so scared. If it came out, what could happen? Could I lose my career? Will I ever be able to play a straight role again?"
Drew Barrymore was her first kiss with a woman
But all was not lost for the young teen. In 1992, she starred in the erotic thriller film "Poison Ivy" alongside Drew Barrymore. Perhaps it was the risqué nature of the film that got the amorous vibes going, or because it was the '90s and Drew Barrymore was its poster girl, but the two couldn't resist each other.
"We were supposed to kiss in the movie and then we started practicing in the trailer, which was kind of fun," Barrymore recalled in an interview with Sara Gilbert on "The Drew Barrymore Show." During a segment of the show called "Drew or False," Gilbert is asked to reveal which of the three "facts" about herself on the screen are true. "The true one is 'C' — my first girl kiss was with Drew," Gilbert shared. "And now I'm not one to kiss and tell, but I have to say ... look, now I'm going to blush! Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah, that's what happened." The two joked they were kissing for "research" and that they wanted the kiss to look good on screen. Nice try ladies!
In her 20s, she starred in two iconic films and graduated from Yale
Sara Gilbert had a champion decade in her 20s and continued with this trajectory throughout her 30s and 40s. But in her 20s, she continued her role in "Roseanne," starred in two iconic films, and graduated from Yale.
The producers of "Roseanne" supported Gilbert's wish to study (she graduated with honors in art). They traveled across America, from Los Angeles to New York, to film scenes with her, a big stretch for any show. It showed the value and importance of her role in the overall success of the sitcom. "Just from a logistic standpoint, I was surprised," Gilbert shared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm really flattered, and sort of relieved that I'll have the opportunity to do both things."
In 1999, the British director Stephen Frears handpicked Gilbert (who was 24) to star in "High Fidelity," alongside John Cusack. "It was so bizarre that this huge director wanted to cast me. He had no idea what "Roseanne" was or didn't recognize me from that at all," Gilbert said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I remember being excited that someone liked something else that I did because I was mainly known for "Roseanne." The following year Gilbert was cast in another Indie film. She reunited with Drew Barrymore on the set of "Riding in Cars with Boys."
Ali Adler was her first long-term relationship
In 2001, Sara Gilbert fell head over heels for Ali Adler, a successful television producer. Adler is known for her work on "Family Guy," "Supergirl," "Glee," and "Just Shoot Me." The couple were together for 10 years and during this time had two children through IVF. Adler gave birth to their son Levi Hank in 2004 and Gilbert gave birth to their daughter Sawyer in 2007.
After 10 years together, the couple split "amicably" although it has been reported Adler was upset when photos surfaced of Gilbert holding hands with rocker Linda Perry a few months after their breakup. However, that same year, Gilbert opened up about her relationship with Adler. "I feel like I don't know if marriage is all it's cracked up to be," Gilbert said on "The Talk" (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I've never been married, but I was in a long relationship ... It's emotional for me because we're not together."
"I wouldn't trade that time, it's such a special time in my life," she continued tearfully. "But then you see people in their 70s and you wonder, how do they do it? How do they make it last? And I would like to think that I can. I will say that we have beautiful children together, a lot of love for each other," she said. "You do continue into the next chapter together in a different way." Gilbert shares custody of her children with Adler.
She came out publicly while on a press trip for The Talk
Sara Gilbert's daytime talk show, "The Talk," had always been a place where she would talk candidly about her personal life. It's where she first publicly shared her painful break up with Ali Adler, it was the first place she spoke about her new relationship with Linda Perry, and it was on the show where she announced that she was pregnant with her third child. There were a lot of firsts for her on "The Talk" which she co-created and co-hosted.
In 2010, while on a press tour for the show, she revealed yet another tidbit about her life — and what Entertainment Weekly called an "open secret" — that she's gay. Gilbert was asked if she thought it'd be easier to be out in a talk show forum rather than as a character on a scripted show. "This is a whole new world for me," she replied. "I'm not an expert on this, or I don't analyze these things. I'm just sort of living my life. I plan to put my heart and soul into this show, and I plan to continue acting, and I don't think [being out] will be a problem. ... I don't ever really think of things as out or in," Gilbert added. "I just think I am who I am, and when topics come up that are appropriate, I'll talk about them and share when it seems right."
Stepping out of her comfort zone paid off
Sara Gilbert isn't the outgoing, gregarious type. That's possibly why she had so many fans who appreciated the alternative character she played in "Roseanne." So, being on a daytime talk show is not the first role you'd think of for Gilbert. But it was joining a moms' group after her daughter Sawyer was born that inspired the idea of "The Talk" — because the group was so helpful.
She didn't think her idea — a mom's view on current events, pop culture, family, and celebrities — would be accepted by CBS. But when it was, Gilbert had to get comfortable with the biggest "role" of her career, as herself. It paid off though and she won an Emmy for her efforts. The show outcompeted its competitors when it came to ratings and she had nine good years on the show.
Sara Gilbert left "The Talk" in 2019 in the capable hands of her co-hosts Julie Chen, Aisha Tyler, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. She posted a note of thanks on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Thank you to my family at #thetalk for years of love and laughter. And special thanks to our audience for keeping our conversation going." At her on-screen farewell, her daughter surprised her with a song. "She thinks we're playing 'Shallow,'" her daughter said on "The Talk" (via Insider). "But I didn't think that was special enough, so I wrote you a song, it's called 'Mama.'"
She published a book in 2013
The child actress, who went on to star in nine seasons of "Roseanne," several iconic films, and spearhead a wildly successful talk show, also wrote a book. Over the years, Sara Gilbert has been involved in causes related to environmental issues, LGBTQ+ rights, and animal welfare. She has expressed her views on these topics through public appearances, interviews, and social media, and in 2013 she published a book.
"The Imperfect Environmentalist: A Practical Guide to Clearing Your Body, Detoxing Your Home and Saving The Earth (Without Losing Your Mind)" was Gilbert's attempt to inspire people to make small changes in their lives, which would have a big impact difference. "It's not that big of a deal to switch to eco-friendly makeup or glass containers to store food," she explained in an interview with USA Today.
Gilbert said the most shocking information she sourced during her research was that children are going through puberty five years earlier than they did 100 years ago because of hormone disruptions in our environment. "That's why it's important to buy organic," she added. Gilbert says she was an environmentalist as a teen but she lost sight of it as her career burgeoned. Being a mom made her aware of the issues again and she wanted to do her bit "to leave the world a better place for them."
She married a rockstar
In 2011, shortly after her break up with Ali Adler, Sara Gilbert started dating Linda Perry; the musician, songwriter, and producer, known for her work as the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes who's written hit songs for Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and Ariana Grande.
The couple got engaged in 2013 when Perry made a grand romantic gesture. "She goes to her backpack and she pulls out these T-shirts and the first T-Shirt says 'will' and then puts on another T-shirt and it says, 'you,' then 'marry,' 'me,' Gilbert recalled on "The Talk" (via Good Housekeeping). "It was the most amazing proposal ever." And of course, there had to be music. Perry hired the people picnicking beside them to play "Love Song" on string instruments.
The lovebirds tied the knot in 2014 and faced various challenges and joys together. Their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, was born in 2015. Both Gilbert and Perry occasionally shared glimpses of their personal life on their social media accounts. But all good things come to an end and Gilbert filed for divorce in 2019. "I'm still on an incredible adventure with Sara. I love her. I adore her," Perry told Page Six. "We have a beautiful child together. So that journey's not ended, it's evolved into something else."
The successful reboot of Roseanne was thanks to her
After a successful career, Sara Gilbert did the impossible; she took the series she first starred in as a teenager and put it forward for a reboot. Twenty years after she first stepped onto the set of "Roseanne," she was back as Darlene Conner. Her fellow actors have admitted the success of the reboot was thanks to Gilbert's persistence. "I think I didn't feel done with it," she shared in an exclusive interview with Variety. "I think for all these years I've thought about it, measured things against it. And I guess I just needed to go back ... to know what it would feel like to do it now."
The reboot was a success. But then Roseanne Barr, who is known to be outspoken on and off screen, made a racist tweet and the show was canceled. Again, it was Gilbert who pulled it from the ashes. She repurposed "Roseanne" into a spin-off series without the matriarch. In "The Conners," Roseanne dies from an accidental opioid overdose. As its star and producer, Gilbert took "The Conners" to their season finale in 2023, and its renewal for a sixth season in 2024.
From debuting in a '90s TV sitcom to launching her talk show and successfully leading a reboot, it's evident that this actress and producer has gained influence in Hollywood, with a nose for ratings success. We can't wait to see what the mother of three is working on next.