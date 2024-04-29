What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Ryan Paevey

Since his 2016 debut on the Hallmark Channel, Ryan Paevey has stolen the hearts of the network's most devoted fans. His iconic performances, including "Unleashing Mr. Darcy," "From Friend to Fiancé," and a number of heartwarming holiday tales, have established him as a leading Hallmark figure. Prior to his Hallmark career, Paevey gained recognition for his role as Nathan West on ABC's beloved soap opera "General Hospital," a role he played from 2013 to 2018.

Despite his significant screen presence, the actor maintains a sense of mystery, leaving true fans eager to know more about him. Paevey is known for keeping his secretive love life out of the spotlight, a habit that extends to most of his personal life. While a regular Hallmark aficionado will likely be familiar with Paevey's other career as a jewelry designer, they might not know that he was also a model, a bartender, and even a construction worker before he ventured into acting. Some of these past jobs might make him cringe, but they ultimately paved the way for his Hallmark success.

In a 2022 interview with Just Jared, Paevey shared his fondness for the family-friendly network, adding, "It's cool to tell [wholesome] stories, especially during a time when people could use a little extra dose of happy." While we couldn't agree more, the truth is that we could also use a little extra dose of Paevey knowledge, so let's delve into some insights only true Hallmark fans know about the star.