The False Rumor Everyone Believed About Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss
For several years, certain people wholeheartedly believed that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift's friendship was actually a romantic relationship. The rumors seemingly started when the two women took a road trip to Big Sur together, in 2014, after being friends for a little while. One of Kloss' Instagram snaps from the fun time featured her apparently wearing one of Swift's shirts. The supermodel also shared a photo of herself writing "Karlie [hearts] Taylor" in the sand and another of them hugging.
As for her pop star BFF, she posted a photo of them running on the sand and captioned it: "On the way home" (via Tumblr). Fans also reckon that Swift referenced these photos in some of her most swoon-worthy lyrics. In the world-conquering pop star's 2014 track, "You Are In Love," she sang "You can feel it on the way home" to allude to the ever-lasting presence of true love. Many thought Swift's 2017 lyric, "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy," from "Don't Blame Me," alluded to the daisies the women wore in their hair on the Big Sur trip. Fans have also speculated that Swift wrote "Ivy" and "Dress" about their supposed romance.
In 2015, the singer-songwriter and model did a Vogue photoshoot centered around their scenic vacation. Some took both it and their subsequent public appearances together as enough proof that the famous ladies were dating. Others felt more convinced after a blurry video of Swift and Kloss supposedly kissing at a 1975 concert surfaced online. However, the "Shake It Off" singer's rep swiftly put the rumors to rest. It also didn't take Swift long to weigh in on the theories herself.
Swift felt frustrated by the dating rumors
After the video of Taylor Swift supposedly kissing her pal Karlie Kloss did the rounds online, her rep strongly decried any speculation about their romance in a statement to Us Weekly. They further expressed Swift and Kloss's frustrations at having to deny baseless rumors amid the 2015 Grammy nominations. The pop star seemingly set the record straight herself in a since-deleted tweet a few days later, pleading, "As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me," (via E! News).
The "Bad Blood" hitmaker further detailed her thoughts on the situation when she released her own version of her past album "1989" in 2023. In the prologue, Swift explained that she created her iconic 2014 girls-only squad partly because she was sick and tired of the media accusing her of dating every man who crossed her path. The singer-songwriter wanted a break from all the speculation by focusing on her work and spending her free time with friends. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as she planned.
As Swift wrote, "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that — right? I would learn later on that people could and people would," (via Today). When the conjecture about the "Red" singer and the Victoria's Secret angel was at its peak, they remained closer than ever and continued to hang out and support each other. However, cracks began to appear in their relationship around 2016.
Swift and Kloss don't appear to be friends anymore
In 2016, Taylor Swift's world was turned upside down when Kanye West took credit for her success in his song "Famous." While the "Karma" songstress claimed that she didn't consent to the scathing lyrics, West's then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released a phone call, later revealed to be edited, that purportedly showed her enthusiastically giving the rapper the green light. Amid all the drama, Karlie Kloss made a questionable statement about Kardashian to The Sunday Times, asserting, "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don't know her that well."
Later, the supermodel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that she was on Swift's side, accusing the media of twisting her words. However, something seems to have broken down in their relationship since the former best friends didn't appear as close anymore, with their public appearances gradually becoming more scarce, while Kloss' birthday messages for Swift weren't as detailed as in previous years. In 2018, the Victoria's Secret Angel further fueled rumors of a feud by posting a video captioned "Swish Swish" on Instagram, seemingly referencing Katy Perry's diss track about Swift.
While the caption was subsequently altered, the two women still appeared distant as the Grammy winner didn't attend either of Kloss' two weddings to Joshua Kushner in 2019. To make matters worse, Kloss also vacationed with Scooter Braun shortly after Swift went public with their feud. In her 2020 track, "It's Time To Go," the singer-songwriter apparently referenced her former friend with the lyrics, "When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught."