The False Rumor Everyone Believed About Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss

For several years, certain people wholeheartedly believed that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift's friendship was actually a romantic relationship. The rumors seemingly started when the two women took a road trip to Big Sur together, in 2014, after being friends for a little while. One of Kloss' Instagram snaps from the fun time featured her apparently wearing one of Swift's shirts. The supermodel also shared a photo of herself writing "Karlie [hearts] Taylor" in the sand and another of them hugging.

As for her pop star BFF, she posted a photo of them running on the sand and captioned it: "On the way home" (via Tumblr). Fans also reckon that Swift referenced these photos in some of her most swoon-worthy lyrics. In the world-conquering pop star's 2014 track, "You Are In Love," she sang "You can feel it on the way home" to allude to the ever-lasting presence of true love. Many thought Swift's 2017 lyric, "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy," from "Don't Blame Me," alluded to the daisies the women wore in their hair on the Big Sur trip. Fans have also speculated that Swift wrote "Ivy" and "Dress" about their supposed romance.

In 2015, the singer-songwriter and model did a Vogue photoshoot centered around their scenic vacation. Some took both it and their subsequent public appearances together as enough proof that the famous ladies were dating. Others felt more convinced after a blurry video of Swift and Kloss supposedly kissing at a 1975 concert surfaced online. However, the "Shake It Off" singer's rep swiftly put the rumors to rest. It also didn't take Swift long to weigh in on the theories herself.