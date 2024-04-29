What We Know About Diddy's Connection To Kris Jenner

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been spotted with quite a few famous folks over the yearsm and famed momager Kris Jenner is one of them. It's not immediately known when the pair first met, but he was a guest on her self-titled Fox talk show, which lasted just one season. During the August 2013 appearance, things got flirty between the two when Diddy revealed that he long had a crush on the reality television star after seeing a throwback photo of her wearing a swimsuit. Jenner returned the playful banter while interacting with another muscular male guest, telling the crowd, "Don't tell Diddy about this, he is going to be so jealous!" (via Daily Mail).

There's no evidence to suggest their interaction turned romantic. Instead, it appears that this was simply an innocent television moment. Either way, this wasn't the last time the pair would spend time together. Jenner and Diddy were spotted hanging out in October 2013 following the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring producer and singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Jenner, having over 20 years of experience with TV networks, even helped Diddy when he launched his own platform, Revolt TV. However, a series of cozy selfies suggested the duo had become closer than some realized.