What We Know About Diddy's Connection To Kris Jenner
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been spotted with quite a few famous folks over the yearsm and famed momager Kris Jenner is one of them. It's not immediately known when the pair first met, but he was a guest on her self-titled Fox talk show, which lasted just one season. During the August 2013 appearance, things got flirty between the two when Diddy revealed that he long had a crush on the reality television star after seeing a throwback photo of her wearing a swimsuit. Jenner returned the playful banter while interacting with another muscular male guest, telling the crowd, "Don't tell Diddy about this, he is going to be so jealous!" (via Daily Mail).
There's no evidence to suggest their interaction turned romantic. Instead, it appears that this was simply an innocent television moment. Either way, this wasn't the last time the pair would spend time together. Jenner and Diddy were spotted hanging out in October 2013 following the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring producer and singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Jenner, having over 20 years of experience with TV networks, even helped Diddy when he launched his own platform, Revolt TV. However, a series of cozy selfies suggested the duo had become closer than some realized.
Kris Jenner helped to promote Diddy after he created Revolt TV
To help with the success of Revolt TV, Sean "Diddy" Combs called on Kris Jenner to help promote the company. Though the extent of their partnership is unknown, Jenner was likely brought on board due to her longevity in television since launching "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 1 in October 2007. In January 2014, she shared several selfies on Instagram with Combs taken in what appears to be his office. In one of the images, Jenner represented the brand by rocking a Revolt baseball cap while Diddy made a phone call. In another, they made silly faces into the camera. Jenner captioned these images, "Bad Boy 2014...Drive-by just to make sure he's takin care of business. #workaholics."
Jenner's involvement with Diddy likely had something to do with her daughter, Kylie, being an ambassador for the entertainment platform. In October 2013, Kylie celebrated the launch of the company with a tweet that read, "THE WAIT IS OVER!!! @RevoltTV launches on @TWC and @Comcast today!!! The Revolution Is Here!!! #RevoltLaunch." In the years that followed the company's creation, Kris, Kylie, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew apparently remained close to Diddy, having been seen hanging out with him at several events.
Jenner and her famous daughters attended Diddy's 50th birthday
Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday once again saw him spending time with Kris Jenner, though this time, it was a family affair. Kris and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were all in attendance At his star-studded party in December 2019. Kris' longtime partner, Corey Gamble, was also by Kris' side. Though Jenner's daughters took several photos with Diddy, it doesn't seem that Kris and the mogul posed for any snaps that evening. However, they'd have another opportunity to make memories two years later in Italy.
In August 2021, Jenner and Gamble attended an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana event that took place in Venice. This time, the couple took a photo alongside Diddy, and the trio were all smiles in an image that was shared on Jenner's Instagram Story (via Daily Mail). While their flirty talk show encounter or close selfies don't appear to have sparked any deeper connections, Jenner and Diddy clearly forged a friendship of sorts over the years. Jenner hasn't spoken out about Diddy's legal issues. However, she still follows him on Instagram, so she could still support him behind the scenes.