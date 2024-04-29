Prince William And Kate Middleton's Anniversary Post Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

To mark their 13th wedding anniversary, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, decided to delight royal fans by sharing a previously unseen photo from their wedding day. However, the black-and-white portrait of the newlyweds boasting smiles sparked an unintended reaction among social media users, who all had the same thing to say — it was not the best choice.

"13 years ago today," reads the caption under the elegant photograph posted on the royal couple's joint Instagram account. Yet, many users on the platform misinterpreted the monochrome palette, fearing it signified tragic news. Following Kate's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, the public has been eagerly waiting for any developments, so it's not surprising some have jumped to conclusions.

Startled followers flooded the post's comment section, expressing their alarm at the photo's black-and-white scheme. "I almost threw up; please don't scare me like that," said one user, while another pointed out, "The PR team has issues. You know the situation, so posting photos in black [and] white is going to ring unnecessary alarm bells." The comments criticizing the unfortunate choice garnered thousands of likes, proving that the colored version of the royals' portrait would have been a better way to honor the occasion.