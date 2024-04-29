Prince William And Kate Middleton's Anniversary Post Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
To mark their 13th wedding anniversary, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, decided to delight royal fans by sharing a previously unseen photo from their wedding day. However, the black-and-white portrait of the newlyweds boasting smiles sparked an unintended reaction among social media users, who all had the same thing to say — it was not the best choice.
"13 years ago today," reads the caption under the elegant photograph posted on the royal couple's joint Instagram account. Yet, many users on the platform misinterpreted the monochrome palette, fearing it signified tragic news. Following Kate's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, the public has been eagerly waiting for any developments, so it's not surprising some have jumped to conclusions.
Startled followers flooded the post's comment section, expressing their alarm at the photo's black-and-white scheme. "I almost threw up; please don't scare me like that," said one user, while another pointed out, "The PR team has issues. You know the situation, so posting photos in black [and] white is going to ring unnecessary alarm bells." The comments criticizing the unfortunate choice garnered thousands of likes, proving that the colored version of the royals' portrait would have been a better way to honor the occasion.
Kate and William often go for black-and-white photos to honor big moments
Despite the widespread concern triggered by the royals' anniversary post, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are no strangers to sharing black-and-white photos on social media to commemorate special moments. Notably, when wishing their followers a merry Christmas in 2023, William and Kate shared a black-and-white photo of their three children on their Instagram. That year, the royal family's Christmas card also embraced a monochrome palette. Similarly, Kate's 40th birthday portrait featured a subdued aesthetic with prevalent sepia tones, as did William and Kate's post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second baby.
Granted, as Kate's health battle continues under the public's watchful eye, misinterpretations of every post coming from Kensington Palace are bound to happen. While the exact reason behind their choice of a black-and-white wedding portrait remains unknown, it's possible the royal couple intended to subtly honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was alive at the time of their nuptials.
As some Instagram users struggled to contain their emotions, others took the opportunity to congratulate William and Kate on their milestone and wish the princess a speedy recovery. Still, considering the circumstances, it might be wise for the royal PR team to consider using a colored photo for the couple's next anniversary, just to be safe.