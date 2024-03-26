Kate Middleton Isn't The Only Princess Who Went Through A Public Health Battle

The world was shocked and saddened when Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Not only did the news come weeks after King Charles' announcement that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but Princess Kate's revelation also arrived after a protracted absence while she ostensibly recovered from abdominal surgery to address ... well, Buckingham Palace never really explained that. Nor did it explain the specific type of the disease that she or her father-in-law were fighting.

In both cases, the public perceived that they weren't getting the whole story from Buckingham Palace — which more than checks out with the British royals' long tradition of keeping their health issues secret.

In fact, looking back at what's taken place in Britain. — and to be fair, in other parts of the world — it's clear that when royals experience any sort of medical crises, no matter how hard palace PR attempts to keep a lid on it, these health issues tend to eventually play out in public. For proof of this, read on to discover that Kate Middleton isn't the only princess who went through a public health battle.