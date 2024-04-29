Lara Trump Is An Ivanka Lookalike In New Modeling Shot
Based on a new Instagram photo, it's clear that Lara Trump, the current co-chair of the Republican National Committee, is looking more like her famous sister-in-law every day. Lara is married to Eric Trump, the second eldest son of Former President Donald Trump, and a recently posted photo of her shows that she may be modeling her new look after none other than Ivanka Trump.
On Sunday, April 28, 2024, fashion designer and "Project Runway: Under The Gunn" winner Oscar Lopez posted a glamorous photo of Lara to his account. The photo shows the political figure lounging at Mar-a-Lago, the famous Florida resort owned by Donald. In the image, Lara is resting on a white piano in an ornate, gold room. The star is tagged in the photo, but without that indicator, she would be almost unrecognizable in her full glam look.
Ivanka is no stranger to posting photos of herself wearing gowns while posing dramatically, especially now that she has transitioned out of the world of politics. Ivanka has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House and won't be helping out with his 2024 campaign. Lara hasn't indicated that she's going in a similar direction career-wise. And yet, it seems Lara is looking more like the former first daughter than herself.
Ivanka may be inspiring Lara's style
Lara Trump married Eric Trump in 2014, and she has been supporting her father-in-law's political career ever since joining their family. It's clear that Lara fits right in with the Trumps, and there may be some things about her sister-in-law's life that she even finds aspirational. The photo Oscar Lopez posted of Lara features the star wearing a stunning, floor-length gown that he presumably designed. Lara has had quite the fitness transformation, often showing off her workouts on her own Instagram account and this particular dress puts her strong arms and muscular shoulders on full display.
Lara's blonde locks, meanwhile, are pulled back into a loose, textured updo that reminds us of Ivanka's hair, and she is positioned to show off her dress' high slit too. Lara's gown is voluminous and in a unique, bold magenta hue. Ivanka has been known to look pretty in pink in many different shades over the years, and she even sported a vibrant magenta dress on the cover of her book, "The Trump Card."
These days, based on Ivanka's social media alone, it seems that the star is eager to get back to her old socialite status and remain out of politics. With big photoshoots, Ivanka-inspired looks, and plenty of selfies and family photos on her Instagram page, perhaps Lara is looking to take after Ivanka's looks and social media presence more and more as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign continues.