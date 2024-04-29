Lara Trump Is An Ivanka Lookalike In New Modeling Shot

Based on a new Instagram photo, it's clear that Lara Trump, the current co-chair of the Republican National Committee, is looking more like her famous sister-in-law every day. Lara is married to Eric Trump, the second eldest son of Former President Donald Trump, and a recently posted photo of her shows that she may be modeling her new look after none other than Ivanka Trump.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, fashion designer and "Project Runway: Under The Gunn" winner Oscar Lopez posted a glamorous photo of Lara to his account. The photo shows the political figure lounging at Mar-a-Lago, the famous Florida resort owned by Donald. In the image, Lara is resting on a white piano in an ornate, gold room. The star is tagged in the photo, but without that indicator, she would be almost unrecognizable in her full glam look.

Ivanka is no stranger to posting photos of herself wearing gowns while posing dramatically, especially now that she has transitioned out of the world of politics. Ivanka has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House and won't be helping out with his 2024 campaign. Lara hasn't indicated that she's going in a similar direction career-wise. And yet, it seems Lara is looking more like the former first daughter than herself.