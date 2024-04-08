Lara Trump's Stunning Fitness Transformation
Regardless of your feelings towards the Trump family, Lara Trump is undoubtedly a fascinating individual. Lara, who married Eric Trump, Donald Trump's second son, in 2014, has made waves with a number of controversial moments amidst her father-in-law's two presidential campaigns. She served as a campaign advisor for Donald in both 2016 and 2020 and has remained heavily involved in promoting the Trump family brand. Additionally, in 2024, she was infamously elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). However, beyond Lara's political involvement, her noticeably chiseled physique often prompts curiosity about her fitness regimen.
"Fitness has always been an important part of my life, be it competing in triathlons and marathons or using it to cope with stress," Lara shared during an interview for The Trump Organization. While she made it sound easy, Lara's dedication to her physical fitness, both inside and outside the gym, is truly remarkable. Apart from regularly participating in marathons and triathlons, Lara's rigorous gym routines and regular horseback riding sessions are among the reasons the mother of two is in such impressive shape. Despite her undoubtedly hectic schedule, Lara always makes the time to move her body. Here's what we know about her fitness journey and its influence.
Lara Trump uses a personal trainer to help with her grueling fitness routine
Before she married into the Trump family, Lara Trump already had a remarkable resume. She majored in Communication Media at North Carolina State University and furthered her education at the French Culinary Institute in New York, earning a degree in Pastry Arts. Additionally, she also worked as an associate producer for CBS' "Inside Edition" and even used to be a personal trainer. Despite no longer offering coaching, Trump's passion for fitness is as strong as ever.
Nowadays, she's the one using the services of a personal trainer, and not just any old one. As indicated on her Instagram page, Trump previously trained with Michael Maloney, a personal trainer who collaborated with an array of famous faces, including supermodels and professional athletes. Trump later stepped up her personal training regimen by partnering with a UFC combat instructor. The trainer, whose Instagram handle is @dwiggleflex, boasts a background as a professional Crossfit athlete, which may be the reason Trump, who loves Crossfit, chose him.
If you think having a personal trainer means you have it easy, think again. Trump's social media posts prove her workout routine is brutal and far from beginner-friendly. From hundreds of pushups (literally) to deadly-looking combination moves, Trump's physical endurance is impressive, to say the least.
Her social media followers encouraged her to do online workout classes
As a former personal trainer herself, it's no surprise that Lara Trump likes to share her workouts online. She often takes to her Instagram account to motivate her audience to prioritize their fitness too, by showcasing an array of physical activities that she enjoys. Under one such Instagram video, wherein she showcased one particularly grueling session, Trump wrote, "[Five] years ago today, I had a baby [...] Happy to report that having kids only makes you stronger." Admirers flooded the comments with praise, calling her impressive and inspirational among many other things. Interestingly, many of Trump's followers encouraged the mother of two to return to her coaching days.
"You need to do an online class. I would happily pay for that," wrote one fan under another Instagram clip of one of Trump's incredibly intense workouts, which featured a single-leg squat on a dumbbell. Another user pointed out just how much strength it takes to be able to pull off a move like that, noting, "I follow a lot of fitness people. But I'd have to say you are the fittest, or at least do the most inspiring exercises." With nearly 2 million Instagram followers, at the time of writing, Trump undoubtedly has a sizable audience of fitness enthusiasts eager to replicate her routines (or at least attempt to do so).
Lara Trump also frequently crushes marathons and triathlons
Given Lara Trump's hard work in the gym, it's unsurprising that she sometimes wants to take her routine outside and challenge herself even further. In addition to her rigorous gym sessions, Trump utilizes her remarkable physical endurance to compete in marathons and triathlons. In 2017, just three months after giving birth to her first child, Trump ran a half marathon, covering 13.1 miles at the Palm Beach, Florida, event. Despite what many would deem a challenge, she appeared flawless in an Instagram pic with her infant son post-run, describing the moment as a "great way to wrap up the weekend." The fitness enthusiast completed the New York marathon two years prior, conquering the lengthy 26.2-mile course in just over four hours, per Instagram.
As if completing a full marathon wasn't impressive enough, Trump often participates in triathlons too — grueling races that entail running, swimming, and biking. In 2023, she stunned the internet by winning an impressive third place at the Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon, which was no easy task. According to the Daily Mail, the busy working mother had to complete a five-mile run, followed by a 3/8-mile swim, and then finish it all off with a 13-mile bike ride. However, despite enduring the demanding course in an impressive 1 hour and 19 minutes, she opted not to attend the on-site medal ceremony.
She's an avid equestrian and has a number of injuries to show for it
Lara Trump is no stranger to various forms of exercise, including horseback riding. The mother of two is a passionate equestrian and, according to an interview with Westchester Magazine, often frequents a Northern Westchester barn located in Downstate New York. "I'm out there riding every chance I get; it's one of my favorite things to do," she enthused (and can prove it too). In 2014, a mere two weeks before her wedding to Eric Trump, Lara suffered a fall from a horse, resulting in fractures to both her wrists.
After a surgical intervention, she posted a photo of herself riding to Instagram, captioning it, "There are inherent risks that we all take in life. When you truly love something, it's worth it. I wouldn't take back one day of riding — stuff happens." However, Lara still had to wear two casts during her wedding. "Fortunately, my wedding planner and my designer came up with some fabulously bedazzled gloves to try and blend these casts," she proudly informed People.
Two years later, Lara had another horseback riding accident, this time sustaining a broken collarbone. Nonetheless, the dedicated equestrian still had a smile on her face in her first Instagram snap post-injury, where Lara posed with Eric Trump and her mother with her arm in a sling. Lara has since returned to the saddle, proving nothing can stand between her and her favorite sport.
Not even pregnancy could stop Lara Trump from working out
Lara Trump's dedication to fitness was evident even during her pregnancies, as she continued her workout routine unabated. Just five weeks before giving birth to her first child in 2017, she shared a video on Instagram showing her doing lunges with a medicine ball, captioned: "Baby workout." While many of her followers praised her commitment in the comments, others expressed concern over the potential risks of exercising while expecting. However, contrary to popular belief, physical activity during pregnancy isn't inherently dangerous and could even ease the delivery process.
The then-pregnant Trump described her first pregnancy as "incredibly easy" when speaking to the Daily Mail. "I knew I needed to workout for my sanity, and I try [to] make it a daily habit if I can, so I count myself very lucky that I have been able to keep doing that while pregnant," she explained. Trump repeated the impressive feat while she was expecting again in 2019, even taking to the gym at 36 weeks (via Instagram).
Not only did Trump continue working out throughout both of her pregnancies, but she also quickly resumed her fitness regimen after welcoming her little ones. In addition to completing a half marathon within three months of her 2017 delivery, Trump was back on a horse just three weeks after welcoming her second child in 2019, as the Daily Mail reported.