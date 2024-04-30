Behind The Scenes Of Barack Obama's Photo Op With King Charles

Members of the British royal family have likely racked up sky-high airline miles for the number of official trips they've taken during their reigns. King Charles III has done quite a bit of traveling over the course of his life, and he's known to bring some strange things with him wherever he goes. He's also visited with a lot of important people. On a trip to the U.S. in 2015, Charles and Queen Camilla — then Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — visited President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Charles and Obama's conversation included some friendly banter.

While posing for photos in the Oval Office of the White House, Charles leaned over to Obama and said, "It's always nice coming back. Everybody's so friendly" (via CBS News). Obama replied, "Well, I think it's fair to say that the American people are quite fond of the royal family."

The men laughed and Charles said, "That's awfully nice to know." When Obama quipped, "They like them much better than their own politicians," the men laughed again. With a smile, Charles replied, "I don't believe that." Charles also talked about enjoying his visit to Mount Vernon, a monument he had visited in the '70s.