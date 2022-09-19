Barack Obama Has Nothing But Praise For The Late Queen In New Interview

September is a historic time when the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96, ending a 70-year monarch reign. While well wishes from all over the globe pour in, information about her relationships with former presidents reemerge. For instance, reports of her close friendship with the 34th American President Dwight Eisenhower are resurfacing, along with her unlikely bond with the Clintons, who shared a touching tribute.

However, there's one former president who wasted no time paying tribute at the time of Her Majesty's death. Barack Obama crafted a lengthy, heartfelt joint Twitter post with his wife, Michelle, citing: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us."

In fact, people may recall the time when Obama broke royal protocol by speaking over England's national anthem, "God Save The Queen," after the band thought he had concluded a toast while at an event with the queen. As England continues their official mourning period, Obama is speaking out about Queen Elizabeth again and has nothing but fond memories.