Nicole Kidman Gives Tom Cruise Rare Shoutout (But Keeps It Subtle)

Before Nicole Kidman was married to Keith Urban, she was married to Tom Cruise. While Kidman generally doesn't publicly talk about her marriage to Cruise in a show of respect to Urban, she subtly acknowledged Cruise as she accepted her American Film Institute's (AFI) Life Achievement Award. In her speech, she talked about other actors in the industry and what she got from them over the years. "Some of them, you have incredible laughter and jokes with and you cry with, some of them you fall in love with, some of them you marry," she shared, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since her current husband is notably a country singer, she must have been referring to Cruise.

It's been over two decades since Kidman and Cruise split up in what sounds like a pretty contentious divorce where Cruise was the one to ditch Kidman while she wanted to work on their marriage. So it was just the right level of acknowledgment to Cruise without making a big deal about the relationship that had ended such a long time ago...and while her husband was in the audience.