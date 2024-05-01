Travis Kelce Had The Best Reaction To Seeing Taylor Swift Get Punk'd
Taylor Swift was pranked on the hit MTV joke show "Punk'd" in April 2012 by fellow singer Justin Bieber during the premiere episode of season 9. The clip has attracted over 4 million views on YouTube, with viewers still seemingly quite amused over Swift's misfortune. Though this was years before she met and began dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, he saw the episode. However, he only learned the backstory years later during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, and his reaction was priceless.
Comedian Andrew Santino joined Kelce and his brother Jason for the April 24, 2024, edition of the show, where he dished on how he, Bieber, and MTV orchestrated the prank. Santino served as one of the writers of this episode, which saw the crew tricking Swift into setting off fake fireworks that lit a boat on fire, which was carrying a wedding party. He portrayed the role of the distraught groom in the joke that left the "Fortnight" vocalist in complete shock. Kelce couldn't hold his laughter as Santino recalled telling her, "You ruined our wedding Taylor Swift!" The Kansas City Chiefs star replied, "I gotta ask Taylor about that one." While he found his girlfriend's ordeal to be hilarious, Swift was mortified during the iconic joke.
Swift was left in tears during the Punk'd episode
Travis Kelce may have found Taylor Swift's "Punk'd" debacle funny, but the superstar was moved to tears upon believing she'd ruined a couple's ceremony, which was taking place on a boat. Making the situation appear more authentic, apparent marine police appeared in the water to "help" passengers to safety as a horrified Swift looked on. After the chaos, the singer spoke with CMT Insider, where she revealed why she wouldn't try to get Justin Bieber back for the massive hoax.
"I love Justin. I would never do that to him, and I'm not really that girl that's like, 'I'm gonna get him! I'm gonna get him back!' ... cause he's too smart. I'd never be able to punk him. Like, he'd figure it out, then turn the tables on me, and then it would be Justin: two, Taylor: zero," she explained [via MTV]. Interestingly enough, Kelce has an eye for pranks as well, pulling off a "Punk'd" style joke of his own on brother Jason.
Travis Kelce pulled a similar prank on his brother Jason ahead of a charity event
Travis Kelce executed the ultimate gag on the now-tired Philadelphia Eagles star in December 2019. In collaboration with Bleacher Report, its "Ditch the Playbook" series, and host Adam Lefkoe, Jason was brought into a private room to sign a jersey that would be auctioned off for charity. As he signed, a waitress dropped several glasses of wine onto the garment. She then accused Jason of knocking the glasses out of her hand. Kelce and Lefkoe would eventually reveal that the entire thing was orchestrated, though they got quite the laugh out of it.
While it's unknown if Kelce has ever pulled such a stunt on his Grammy Award-winning girlfriend, it's apparent such spoofs entertain him. With the couple allegedly testing out living together, it's possible that Kelce is showing off his prankster side. Given Swift's shocked yet relieved reaction to learning she'd been "Punk'd," it's likely that if Kelce were to prank her, she could shake it off.