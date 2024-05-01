Travis Kelce Had The Best Reaction To Seeing Taylor Swift Get Punk'd

Taylor Swift was pranked on the hit MTV joke show "Punk'd" in April 2012 by fellow singer Justin Bieber during the premiere episode of season 9. The clip has attracted over 4 million views on YouTube, with viewers still seemingly quite amused over Swift's misfortune. Though this was years before she met and began dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, he saw the episode. However, he only learned the backstory years later during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, and his reaction was priceless.

Comedian Andrew Santino joined Kelce and his brother Jason for the April 24, 2024, edition of the show, where he dished on how he, Bieber, and MTV orchestrated the prank. Santino served as one of the writers of this episode, which saw the crew tricking Swift into setting off fake fireworks that lit a boat on fire, which was carrying a wedding party. He portrayed the role of the distraught groom in the joke that left the "Fortnight" vocalist in complete shock. Kelce couldn't hold his laughter as Santino recalled telling her, "You ruined our wedding Taylor Swift!" The Kansas City Chiefs star replied, "I gotta ask Taylor about that one." While he found his girlfriend's ordeal to be hilarious, Swift was mortified during the iconic joke.