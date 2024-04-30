Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Following In Lara Trump's Footsteps With Her Newest Project

Kimberly Guilfoyle is more than just Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée — she's a lawyer, a news journalist, a podcaster, and now she's adding "author" to her résumé. On April 29, she announced on social media: "I'm thrilled to announce that my new children's book 'The Princess & Her Pup' is now available for pre-order." The book tells the tale of Princess Kimberly (surprise!), a young royal who gets scared easily. Even an unexpected leap from a grasshopper is enough to knock her off her feet! "Kimberly feels like she's the only one in the kingdom who's afraid; that is, until she meets a little pup who's scared too!" explains the publisher's synopsis.

If this news gives you a vague feeling of déja vù, there's a good reason: just two months earlier, Guilfoyle's future sister-in-law Lara Trump also released a children's story about a dog, "The Never-Give-Up Pup." Both are published by BRAVE Books, an independent publisher specializing in "pro-God, pro-America" books. Trump's tale, which stresses the importance of hard work, was inspired by her experience of not making her high school junior varsity cheerleading team. Guilfoyle hasn't yet explained how she relates to her namesake character's fearfulness.

The two new authors probably aren't looking to achieve Dr. Seuss-level fame. This may be an attempt to solidify father-in-law Donald Trump's appeal to conservative Christian voters. It also positions them as caring moms with a heart for animals — which could be bad news for another GOP politician.