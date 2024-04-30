Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Following In Lara Trump's Footsteps With Her Newest Project
Kimberly Guilfoyle is more than just Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée — she's a lawyer, a news journalist, a podcaster, and now she's adding "author" to her résumé. On April 29, she announced on social media: "I'm thrilled to announce that my new children's book 'The Princess & Her Pup' is now available for pre-order." The book tells the tale of Princess Kimberly (surprise!), a young royal who gets scared easily. Even an unexpected leap from a grasshopper is enough to knock her off her feet! "Kimberly feels like she's the only one in the kingdom who's afraid; that is, until she meets a little pup who's scared too!" explains the publisher's synopsis.
If this news gives you a vague feeling of déja vù, there's a good reason: just two months earlier, Guilfoyle's future sister-in-law Lara Trump also released a children's story about a dog, "The Never-Give-Up Pup." Both are published by BRAVE Books, an independent publisher specializing in "pro-God, pro-America" books. Trump's tale, which stresses the importance of hard work, was inspired by her experience of not making her high school junior varsity cheerleading team. Guilfoyle hasn't yet explained how she relates to her namesake character's fearfulness.
The two new authors probably aren't looking to achieve Dr. Seuss-level fame. This may be an attempt to solidify father-in-law Donald Trump's appeal to conservative Christian voters. It also positions them as caring moms with a heart for animals — which could be bad news for another GOP politician.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's book is the subject of Kristi Noem jokes
The Trump family has had notoriously mixed feelings toward Kimberly Guilfoyle, with some sources claiming Donald and Melania Trump haven't always approved of their future daughter-in-law. That hasn't stopped her from being a staunch supporter of the Trump campaign, and joining Lara Trump as an author of wholesome morals-based picture books is just one way she's showing her loyalty. But in a case of supremely bad timing, "The Princess & Her Pup" came out just days after Kristi Noem revealed her questionable behavior in her new book. The South Dakota governor shared a confession about shooting one of her dogs for being "untrainable" and aggressive. Noem was trying to prove her ability to make tough decisions, but even fellow Republicans were horrified.
Now, Guilfoyle's book announcement is getting ribbed with Kristi Noem jokes on X (previously Twitter). A few commenters also reignited rumors Guilfoyle has had plastic surgery. Lara Trump is getting some shade as well. When she recently announced a library reading of "The Never-Give-Up Pup," a follower asked, "When is the supposed dog lover going to make a statement on Kristi Noem? We're waiting."
Once the mocking dies down, Guilfoyle may yet have the last laugh. She's designated 10% of her book sales to go toward a no-kill shelter in Jupiter, Florida, which will help many dogs who aren't lucky enough to live in a palace with Princess Kimberly.