JoJo Siwa's Transformation Shows She's Not Just About The Hair Bows

JoJo Siwa has worn a lot of hats — or rather, bows — over the course of her wildly successful yet comparatively short career in show business. Since making her television debut in Lifetime reality hit "Dance Moms," viewers have watched the young dancer blossom as a child star, branching out from dancing into acting and singing, even launching her own line of branded merch — always recognizable for her signature rainbow outfits, accentuated with a giant hair bow. Back in 2017, teenage Siwa spoke with Showstopper Magazine about the direction her career was taking. "It has been amazing! I have so many fun projects I'm working on, I feel like I'm living a dream [every day]!" she said.

In the years since giving that interview, she's accomplished a lot, including releasing numerous pop singles, going on tour, and appearing on several television shows, both scripted and unscripted. In late 2023, in fact, she was among the celebs featured in the second season of Fox reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," ultimately quitting the eight-day endurance test.

In the spring of 2024, Siwa took a big step that promised to shift her career in an unforeseen direction — although whether fans will follow her there remains to be seen.