Trump Can Attend Barron's Graduation After All (But Critics Aren't Convinced He Will)
Donald Trump has had many complaints about his hush money trial since it began in April. The biggest one, of course, is that it's happening at all. But the former president has also taken issue with the judge, the gag order against him, and even the low temperature in the courtroom. He's also chafing at being stuck in the case for weeks. As the defendant, he is required by New York State law to be present every day unless he's granted an excuse. The trial, Trump said, could ruin his son Barron's graduation if it's in session on that day.
At the start of the trial, Judge Juan Merchan declined to give a firm answer on adjourning court on the day Barron is scheduled to graduate from the Oxbridge Academy. Trump told the press later (via the Daily Mail): "It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard. ... [He] was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there."
Fortunately for the Trumps, they can proceed with those plans after all. On April 30, Judge Merchan agreed to the defense's request to adjourn for the sake of the commencement. Saying the trial was proceeding on schedule, he added, "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem" (via CNN). At this writing, court was still in session, so Trump hadn't yet made a statement on the decision, but many on social media don't think he'll make the flight from New York to Florida for his son's big day.
Will Barron's graduation turn into a political rally?
Contrary to some viral claims, Donald Trump has not skipped any of his children's graduations over the years. He may not have been a PTA dad, but he did put in an appearance when his four oldest children got their high school and college diplomas. Now he can add son Barron's ceremony to that list, meaning he should be heading for the first flight back to Florida after court adjourns on May 16. Some online critics, however, are skeptical. "Oh, yeah, he's going to attend Barron[']s graduation like he campaigned the last few days after court recess," one snarked on X (formerly Twitter). Another agreed, "If he doesn't forget and end up golfing..."
The graduation clips of Barron will certainly cause a stir, and even more so if his dad uses the day to steal the spotlight, as many are claiming he will. Meidas Touch founder and Trump detractor Ron Filipkowski tweeted: "Now Trump has to attend Barron's graduation. Be careful what you wish for. He will make it all about himself though." Followers agreed the event would be turned into a MAGA rally and fundraising op. A commenter suggested it would have been better for court to stay in session. "We know damn well Barron, Melania & the school want Trump nowhere near that graduation," they said. "The security headache & disruption alone makes it all about Trump. Doubt the administrators want the school name linked with TFG any longer. Poor Barron!"