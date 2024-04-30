Trump Can Attend Barron's Graduation After All (But Critics Aren't Convinced He Will)

Donald Trump has had many complaints about his hush money trial since it began in April. The biggest one, of course, is that it's happening at all. But the former president has also taken issue with the judge, the gag order against him, and even the low temperature in the courtroom. He's also chafing at being stuck in the case for weeks. As the defendant, he is required by New York State law to be present every day unless he's granted an excuse. The trial, Trump said, could ruin his son Barron's graduation if it's in session on that day.

At the start of the trial, Judge Juan Merchan declined to give a firm answer on adjourning court on the day Barron is scheduled to graduate from the Oxbridge Academy. Trump told the press later (via the Daily Mail): "It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard. ... [He] was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there."

Fortunately for the Trumps, they can proceed with those plans after all. On April 30, Judge Merchan agreed to the defense's request to adjourn for the sake of the commencement. Saying the trial was proceeding on schedule, he added, "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem" (via CNN). At this writing, court was still in session, so Trump hadn't yet made a statement on the decision, but many on social media don't think he'll make the flight from New York to Florida for his son's big day.