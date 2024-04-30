Drama Is Reportedly Brewing Between Donald Trump And His Lawyer

Donald Trump tends to be plenty aggressive with his opponents, whether it's in his political career or personal feuds. Consequently, it's unsurprising that sources say Todd Blanche is not being forceful enough in his hush money trial. The former president reportedly wants Blanche to be more assertive with witnesses on the stand, Judge Juan M. Merchan, and even the jury. Yet, while this is Trump's strategy in most areas of his life, it may not have the desired effect in a courtroom. Former prosecutor and coworker of Blanche, Elie Honig, told The New York Times, "The best defense lawyers know that you pick your battles; you pick the most important battles." He explained that, despite what Trump may believe, it is "not always the optimal defense strategy at trial to attack full-bore every minute of every hour of every day" as this "will exhaust the jury and ... compromise your credibility."

It's easy to see how that could happen, especially since Merchan already told Blanche that he was "losing all credibility with the court" when he defended Trump's freedom to badmouth those involved with the trial — never mind the gag order meant to prevent this. According to Blanche, the former president has a right "to respond to political attacks" (via Politico) and this shouldn't be considered a violation of the gag order. Considering Trump's outspokenness about his disdain for his gag order it's easy to assume that he was happy to hear Blanche defend his right to speak. Since that backfired in the eyes of the court, Trump's ideal strategy may not always be the best choice.