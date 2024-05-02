The Most Bizarre Detail About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Million-Dollar Wedding
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were, at one point, Hollywood's most iconic couple. Pitt, already renowned as one of the world's most handsome men, secretly popped the question in 1999 with a $500,000 ring he personally helped design. The A-listers shared the exciting news of their engagement onstage at a Sting concert in November of that same year, with Pitt singing, "We're going to Vegas, we're gonna get wed / So fill her up, son, don't be staring / Yeah, that's a real diamond she be wearing," (via People).
As expected, their 2000 nuptials were equally grandiose. At the time, Aniston was actually a bigger star than Pitt, having garnered worldwide fame thanks to her beloved role as Rachel Green in "Friends." Given the golden couple's immense popularity, it was no surprise that every media outlet wanted to get their hands on any piece of information about the most anticipated wedding of the year, if not the decade. However, the 200 attendees, many of them as famous as the newlyweds, remained tight-lipped.
More than two decades later, a bizarre detail about Pitt and Aniston's million-dollar wedding came to light — there was a wall of caviar for the guests to feast on. During a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Michael Rapaport, Aniston's former "Friends" co-star, brought up the surprising tidbit, which unsurprisingly left a lasting impression on him.
The iconic wedding featured more memorable elements
The notorious wall of caviar at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 2000 wedding stayed with Michael Rapaport to the extent that the actor started talking about it as soon as the luxe appetizer was mentioned. While discussing the "Real Housewives" franchise, host Andy Cohen asked Rapaport what he thought of Erin Lichy, one of the stars of the rebooted "Real Housewives of New York City," serving caviar on Pringles during an episode. "Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," Rapaport quipped in response, after which he immediately started reminiscing about Pitt and Jennifer's Malibu nuptials. "They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over," the actor joked, leaving Cohen in visible disbelief. Rapaport later recalled Billy Preston performing at the event, remarking, "A lot of bucks there."
The lavish ceremony was reported to have cost around $1 million, and the wall of caviar wasn't the only bizarre detail. A People report noted that an astonishing 50,000 flowers adorned the venue per Pitt's request. "[He] wanted the Zen garden look," according to one of the workers. His blushing bride, on the other hand, was keen on having a lot of candles, specifically those made from brown sugar. All things considered, "It was a spectacular wedding," as John Aniston, the late "Days of Our Lives" star and her father, proudly informed the outlet.
Pitt and Aniston kept most of the event under wraps
In addition to the opulent touches like floral arrangements worth over $90,000 and a caviar-adorned wall, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made their big day even more special with a breathtaking fireworks show. According to People, the display lasted for approximately 13 minutes, illuminating the sky above the scenic Malibu clifftop where the two A-listers exchanged vows. Unsurprisingly, the high-profile couple ensured strict confidentiality by having the employees involved in their wedding sign non-disclosure agreements, which might explain the lack of details about the event over the years.
Many of the guests were celebrities too, including Cameron Diaz, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, and of course the cast of "Friends," who may have also been under similar contractual obligations at the time. However, judging by Michael Rapaport's enthusiastic reminiscing, it's possible that either such agreements weren't in place for everybody involved or they have since expired, allowing former guests to speak freely. Despite the intense public interest surrounding Pitt and Aniston's nuptials, the famous pair chose to keep a tight lid on certain aspects.
For example, we have never seen Aniston's wedding dress in full, although People confirmed that it was a stunning floor-length creation by Lawrence Steele, featuring a low back and a glass-beaded bodice. While they eventually divorced, with the reported reason being Pitt cheating on Aniston with Angelina Jolie, whom he met while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," the former couple remains on good terms.