The Most Bizarre Detail About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Million-Dollar Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were, at one point, Hollywood's most iconic couple. Pitt, already renowned as one of the world's most handsome men, secretly popped the question in 1999 with a $500,000 ring he personally helped design. The A-listers shared the exciting news of their engagement onstage at a Sting concert in November of that same year, with Pitt singing, "We're going to Vegas, we're gonna get wed / So fill her up, son, don't be staring / Yeah, that's a real diamond she be wearing," (via People).

As expected, their 2000 nuptials were equally grandiose. At the time, Aniston was actually a bigger star than Pitt, having garnered worldwide fame thanks to her beloved role as Rachel Green in "Friends." Given the golden couple's immense popularity, it was no surprise that every media outlet wanted to get their hands on any piece of information about the most anticipated wedding of the year, if not the decade. However, the 200 attendees, many of them as famous as the newlyweds, remained tight-lipped.

More than two decades later, a bizarre detail about Pitt and Aniston's million-dollar wedding came to light — there was a wall of caviar for the guests to feast on. During a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Michael Rapaport, Aniston's former "Friends" co-star, brought up the surprising tidbit, which unsurprisingly left a lasting impression on him.