Did Taylor Swift Make Travis Kelce Sign An NDA? Inside The Rumors

Taylor Swift is no stranger to bizarre rumors. In 2015, people speculated that she had insured her legs for a whopping $40 million. Before that, some believed that the pop star didn't have a belly button. Even Swift's complex dating history has been plagued with wild conspiracy theories, and her high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce is no exception. In 2023, celebrity gossip blog Crazy Days and Nights posted a blind item that suggested an NFL player had signed an iron-clad NDA before getting into a relationship.

Commentators assumed that the post alluded to the "Blank Space" hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's highly-publicized romance. Social media users seemed to think there was stock to the rumor after watching an interview of beloved NFL mom Donna Kelce's interview on "Today." When the hosts asked for her thoughts on meeting Swift at a September football game, she simply answered, "It was okay." Redditors reasoned that the strangely tight-lipped response indicated that Donna had also signed an NDA.

Legal expert Emma Gill reckons the "Bad Blood" singer makes all of her beaus sign them. "By definition, we'll never really know what conditions are imposed by non-disclosure agreements — but you can find templates for 'Relationship NDA' online," she explained to the Daily Mail. "The law is there to protect your reputation and prevent confidential information about you being used for someone else's personal gain." Given the nature of a non-disclosure agreement, it's hard to judge the validity of the rumors, but there could be a simpler explanation.