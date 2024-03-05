The Early Days Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship Were Full Of Secret Meetings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became a sensation in 2023, emerging as one of the most talked-about celebrity topics globally. The two were first romantically linked in September, with sources claiming they were secretly seeing each other. Swift's appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game that same month marked a significant turning point, revealing their romance to the world for the first time. However, their relationship started earlier than anyone knew, with the early days marked by secret meetings held far away from prying eyes.

According to Dave Merritt, the defensive coach for the Chiefs, Swift was attending Kelce's games long before the public spotted her. "When she started to come around, it was privately," Merritt shared during an appearance on "The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac" podcast. "She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

Given the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's immense fame, it's no wonder that Swift wanted to keep her love life private until she was certain about the relationship's significance. While she and Kelce reportedly took all the necessary precautions to keep things under wraps, at least early on, there were subtle indications that they were into each other long before anyone took notice.