What William & Kate's Early Romance Was Really Like, According To Their Former Classmates

Netflix's "The Crown" gives viewers a not-fully-accurate glimpse into the life of the royal family. The show got some things wrong about William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship. However, back in 2010, some people who knew William and Kate Middleton from their time in university shared their recollections of the royal couple.

William and Kate announced their engagement on November 16, 2010. A BBC America special about the couple premiering in December 2010 included details about their early relationship. ABC News shared quotes as a preview before the documentary's release. "I think he, he just took a shine to her, really," Jules Knight, a former classmate, said. He said William and Kate "spent a lot of time together and were very good friends for a long time, and I think that blossomed into something more." Knight believed Kate would do well as a royal.

During their school years, Rachel Humphreys and Kate were on the same study abroad trip. Humphreys had positive things to say about Kate from their time in Chile, which also seemed to fit royal standards: "She was extremely attractive, extremely popular, and she was a great member of the expedition. But she was always very in control of herself and impeccably behaved." Another former classmate spilled the story on how he believes William fell for Kate.