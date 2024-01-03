What The Crown Got Wrong About William And Kate

One of television's most buzzworthy series has wrapped, with the arrival of the sixth and final season of Netflix's Emmy-winning royal drama "The Crown." Recounting the story of Britain's royal family over the decades, storylines in the quasi-fictionalized series have run the gamut, from Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne to the tragic death of Princess Diana and everything in between.

A key plot in the sixth season was the budding romance between Prince William (portrayed by Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) while both attended Scotland's University of St Andrews. While the season offered a fascinating inside look at how the Prince and Princess of Wales came to become a couple, how much of what took place onscreen actually happened in real life? That question is one that has dogged "The Crown" since its debut, given series creator Peter Morgan's tendency to liberally blend historical facts with fabrications. "Some of it is necessarily fiction," Morgan told The New York Times. "But I try to make everything truthful even if you can't know if it's accurate."

That dilemma was certainly present in the final season's storylines involving the prince and princess — from their first meeting to their first kiss. As has been the case in previous seasons, the Will-and-Kate plot has indeed included some cleverly crafted flights of fancy, with scripted elements infused into actual events. Here's a look at just what "The Crown" got wrong about the royal couple.