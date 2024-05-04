Are Hallmark Stars Jill Wagner And Lindsay Wagner Related?

Given their age difference, many Hallmark fans might've assumed that Lindsay Wagner was a mother or mother-in-law to fellow actor Jill Wagner. While there is no relation between the two women, Lindsay does have two children. The veteran actor has been a TV icon since the '70s when she starred in the sci-fi series "The Bionic Woman" and its related TV movies.

Lindsay met her third husband, Hollywood stuntman Henry Kingi, on the set of the show, with the two going on to welcome sons Dorian in 1982 and Alex in 1986. While she has made the occasional public appearances with her children over the years, the two generally lead private lives. However, the California native has opened up about her perspective on being a parent.

"Motherhood is the most fantastic experience I've had in my life," she told the Chicago-Tribune in 1987. "I've always loved children. I've had a lot of love. But until I had my own children I never knew to what depths one can love. As a babysitter, I had to give up the child when the mother came home." She may not be a parent to Jill Wagner, but Lindsay seems to make for a pretty stellar mother nonetheless.