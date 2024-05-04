Are Hallmark Stars Jill Wagner And Lindsay Wagner Related?
Whether it's Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes' familial connection or Stephanie Bennett's marriage to fellow Hallmark actor Sebastian Stewart, plenty of Hallmark stars have behind-the-scenes relationships and family ties. We've even seen an iconic mother-daughter duo take on our small screens, with Candace Cameron Bure co-starring in the Christmas movie "Switched for Christmas" with her daughter Natasha Bure.
Because the Hallmark channel is all about family, many fans of the network have wondered if Jill Wagner and Lindsay Wagner share a connection behind their last name. Both actors have appeared in Hallmark films, with Jill starring in the "Mystery 101" movie series while Lindsay has shined in flicks such as "Eat, Play, Love" and "Jingle All the Way." However, despite sharing a network and last name, Jill and Lindsay are not related. Even so, both Hallmark stars have loving real-life families of their own.
Lindsay Wagner has two sons
Given their age difference, many Hallmark fans might've assumed that Lindsay Wagner was a mother or mother-in-law to fellow actor Jill Wagner. While there is no relation between the two women, Lindsay does have two children. The veteran actor has been a TV icon since the '70s when she starred in the sci-fi series "The Bionic Woman" and its related TV movies.
Lindsay met her third husband, Hollywood stuntman Henry Kingi, on the set of the show, with the two going on to welcome sons Dorian in 1982 and Alex in 1986. While she has made the occasional public appearances with her children over the years, the two generally lead private lives. However, the California native has opened up about her perspective on being a parent.
"Motherhood is the most fantastic experience I've had in my life," she told the Chicago-Tribune in 1987. "I've always loved children. I've had a lot of love. But until I had my own children I never knew to what depths one can love. As a babysitter, I had to give up the child when the mother came home." She may not be a parent to Jill Wagner, but Lindsay seems to make for a pretty stellar mother nonetheless.
Jill Wagner started a family with her husband
Though she may not boast as many acting credits as veteran actor Linsday Wagner, Jill Wagner has had a pretty well-established acting career of her own. Outside of the Hallmark channel, she's most known for hosting the competition show "Wipe Out," along with credits in shows like "Teen Wolf" and "Stargate: Atlantis." The North Carolina native also settled down off-screen with former hockey player David Lemanowicz. At the time, Jill became a stepmother to Lemanowicz's daughter, Lija, who partially inspired her Hallmark career.
"I recently got married and I acquired a stepdaughter that is only eight years old," she told Pop Culture Chat in 2018. "She's always asking to see stuff that I've done and most of my work I can't let her watch, but she can watch these Hallmark films and that makes me feel good that I can film something and she can watch it which is really nice." Jill's grandmother and her love for Hallmark also played a significant role in Jill's decision to join the Hallmark family.
Since tying the knot, the actor has also welcomed two baby girls, with Army being born in April 2020 while Daisy was born in August 2021. She often shares moments from her family life on Instagram, expressing her thankfulness for her little ones. As she wrote in a Mother's Day post, "It is the honor of my life."