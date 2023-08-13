Hallmark's Andrew Walker And Tyler Hynes Also Have A Familial Connection

Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell starred in "Three Wise Men and a Baby" on the Hallmark Channel and it quickly became 2022's most-watched movie on cable TV. However, Walker and Hynes have a connection that extends beyond co-stars: The two of them are also family since Hynes is the cousin of Walker's wife, Cassandra Troy.

"We talk weekly," Walker told Us Weekly. "I've known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other." Due to their family ties and the friendship born from that, Walker and Hynes collaborated at Hallmark long before "Three Wise Men and a Baby."

The lovable actors enjoyed brief cameos in each other's holiday movies in 2021 — namely, "My Family Christmas Tree" and "An Unexpected Christmas." Based on the slideshow Walker posted on Instagram, their fans immensely enjoyed the cameo appearances.