HGTV Stars Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa's Co-Parenting Relationship Is So Touching
When Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa publicly announced their separation in 2016, they promised to keep a united front for the sake of their two children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James. "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the HGTV hosts confirmed in a statement, per People. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together." They've certainly stayed true to their word. In the years since, Hall and El Moussa have consistently worked to cultivate a positive co-parenting relationship for their kids, all while continuing to host their hit show "Flip or Flop" until 2022.
"[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa proudly informed ET in 2021, acknowledging that it took considerable effort from both parties to get to this point. Especially compared to their messy 2017 divorce, co-parenting with Hall has been an absolute breeze according to El Moussa. "We're cordial. [...] We're good. [...] The kids are great and life is good," he told Us Weekly the year before, adding, "It's better than it was." The "Christina on the Coast" star also spoke about their evolving relationship with People that same year, noting that she's glad she and her ex-husband are on the same page when it comes to raising their children, knowingly quipping, "Otherwise, it would be a mess!"
El Moussa reckons that forgiveness is crucial
In February 2024, Tarek El Moussa once again spoke candidly about his co-parenting relationship with Christina Hall in an interview with E! News to promote his book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life." The HGTV star reflected on the aftermath of their painful separation, admitting that there was some tension due to unresolved issues and past hurts. Collaborating on "Flip or Flop" while navigating the already complicated task of co-parenting their kids didn't do him and Hall any favors either. "We were upset at each other. I was upset that she left me. She was upset that I acted the way I acted," El Moussa confessed, pointing out, "We still had to work together. It [ended up taking] a big toll on our family."
But as they say, time heals all wounds, and he and Hall eventually managed to move on and put aside any grudges or resentment that they once held against each other. The former couple has also done a much better job at co-parenting with El Moussa highlighting the importance of forgiveness and teamwork. "You can't co-parent if you're angry, if you're holding things against your former spouse," he explained. "If you don't forgive, you're going to be stuck and you're never going to move forward." At the end of the day, the children have to come first.
Hall acknowledged that co-parenting can be hard
Since their split, both Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have moved on to other partners and expanded their families. The "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" host is married to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa and together, they share a son named Tristan Jay. Meanwhile, Hall also welcomed a son named Hudson London with Ant Anstead, but she is now married to her third hubby, Joshua Hall. Speaking with ET in 2020, the reality star shed some further light on her co-parenting dynamic with El Moussa, disclosing that sometimes it can be challenging, "But at the end of the day, the kids love to see all of us together all the time. So, that's what works." Hall added, "It's just whatever's best for the kids is just what works for everybody."
On what makes a co-parenting relationship successful, the "Christina on the Coast" star asserted to Us Weekly in 2018 that it's crucial for the parents to build a solid rapport and to see eye to eye as much as possible. For her and El Moussa, that means being supportive and having each other's backs, particularly if one of them is away working. Likewise, "We just make sure that we're always very positive around [our kids]." The mother of three echoed her ex's previous sentiments in a follow-up chat with Us in 2023, reasoning that, "Even when there's an incident, or someone's upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics."