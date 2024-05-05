HGTV Stars Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa's Co-Parenting Relationship Is So Touching

When Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa publicly announced their separation in 2016, they promised to keep a united front for the sake of their two children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James. "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the HGTV hosts confirmed in a statement, per People. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together." They've certainly stayed true to their word. In the years since, Hall and El Moussa have consistently worked to cultivate a positive co-parenting relationship for their kids, all while continuing to host their hit show "Flip or Flop" until 2022.

"[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa proudly informed ET in 2021, acknowledging that it took considerable effort from both parties to get to this point. Especially compared to their messy 2017 divorce, co-parenting with Hall has been an absolute breeze according to El Moussa. "We're cordial. [...] We're good. [...] The kids are great and life is good," he told Us Weekly the year before, adding, "It's better than it was." The "Christina on the Coast" star also spoke about their evolving relationship with People that same year, noting that she's glad she and her ex-husband are on the same page when it comes to raising their children, knowingly quipping, "Otherwise, it would be a mess!"