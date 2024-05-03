A Look At The Tense Relationship Between Kate Hudson And Her Dad

Kate Hudson's relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson, has been strained for decades. According to the "Bride Wars" star's 2000 Vanity Fair profile, her parents had a bitter divorce when she was around three and Bill wasn't a strong presence in her life afterward. "I don't really know him," Kate, said of her dad. "I haven't talked to him in a while. It was hard growing up and your real father's not there. He would be there sometimes, and other times he wasn't."

The actor also shared that Bill couldn't manage to stay in touch with his kids despite living rather close to them. Later, she added, "He doesn't know me from a hole in the wall." The "Almost Famous" actor recalled that her dad didn't even bother to call her on her birthday. The publication noted that Bill had claimed he couldn't be there for his kids because of visitation rights issues, but Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, didn't believe it.

The entrepreneur further admitted that her father and his mother didn't appreciate her airing the family's business in interviews and wrote off her words as a desperate means to keep the spotlight on her. Bill certainly didn't seem pleased with the interview. Speaking to the New York Daily News, he admitted that his daughter's words made his blood boil and vowed to stop letting future hateful interviews slip by so easily. Bill stayed true to his word and clapped back at his children for their scathing Father's Day message to him in 2015.