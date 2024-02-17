Meet Kate Hudson's Three Kids
Kate Hudson is one of those celebrities who's hard not to love and has always seemed destined for the spotlight. Sure, she's the look-alike daughter of veteran actor Goldie Hawn, but Hudson has a very impressive career of her own. Since her breakthrough role in 2000's "Almost Famous," which garnered her an Oscar nomination, Hudson has been in over 40 films, including 2022's "Glass Onion." In 2024, Hudson proved she had musical talent, too, by releasing her first single, "Talk About Love."
Yet Hudson is more than just a Hollywood superstar since she's also a mother to three children. Her eldest son, Ryder Russell Robinson, was born in 2004 when Hudson was married to her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, frontman of the band The Black Crowes. She welcomed her second son, Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, in 2011 with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, the lead singer of Muse. Then, in 2018, she had her daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. While Hudson joked about having her kids with "multiple dads" on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist," she definitely takes being a mother and co-parenting very seriously.
Hudson gave more insight when speaking to The Sunday Times about co-parenting with her exes. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but ... the unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," she said. So, let's get to know some of Hudson's unit by meeting her kids.
Ryder Robinson is in college
Kate Hudson might not look like she is old enough to have a kid in college, but as of 2024, her son, Ryder Robinson, is in his sophomore year at New York University. Hudson posted about attending Ryder's high school graduation in June 2022 alongside his dad, Chris Robinson. While Hudson wrote about letting Ryder spread his wings in her caption, she made it clear in another post that she would still be sad when he eventually had to leave the nest. "We're gonna miss you big time #offtocollege," she wrote.
Of course, Hudson was on hand to help Ryder move into college, even sharing on her Instagram Stories how they went shopping for goods to decorate his dorm. She did end up struggling with Ryder living far away, though. She admitted to Today, "It's so hard ... when I'm in LA, and ... I don't hear his voice, it's a big one." She had shared a similar sentiment to "Access Hollywood," revealing that she'd find herself crying over Ryder not being at home. Yet she added, "He's having a blast, he's in the city, he's ... ready. And that makes me so excited."
Hudson is seemingly even more excited when Ryder comes home, considering she's joyfully posted about his visits. During one in January 2024, Hudson shared that Ryder turned 20 years old. That was another milestone Hudson suggested wasn't easy for her to wrap her head around either.
Ryder Robinson could probably go into show business
Kate Hudson obviously followed in her parent's footsteps by working in show business, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Hudson sees Ryder Robinson doing the same. In 2021, Hudson shared videos that Robinson made impersonating her on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which she apparently felt showed off his comedic chops. "He clearly is going to probably follow in the footsteps of family. And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family ... Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder," Hudson gushed.
Like his mother, Robinson seems multi-talented, considering he also plays the guitar. He's even part of a band called Codependence and has performed live shows, one of which Hudson attended in August 2022. Hudson shared photos of Robinson on stage, joking in the caption about being a "stage mom." Around that time, she shared a video of Robinson rocking out with his brother, writing, "What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time."
Robinson evidently takes after his dad, Chris Robinson, since he's the frontman of the rock band The Black Crowes." Ryder has even reposted a photo of Chris performing on his Instagram Stories. While he doesn't have many photos on his Instagram grid, he does have some photos of himself playing the guitar, which suggests that music is probably a big part of his life.
Ryder Robinson dated another 'nepo baby' Iris Apatow
Ryder Robinson might not be a full-blown star just yet, but his love life did make headlines in early 2022 when he dated fellow "nepo baby," Iris Apatow. For those who don't know, Apatow is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann. Robinson and Iris hard launched their relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2022, when Robinson posted a (now-deleted) photo of him kissing her on the cheek. Their famous moms were noticeably happy, considering they both left positive comments on the post.
Rumors had circulated that Robinson and Iris were dating before that when they started to leave flirty comments on each other's Instagrams. A source told People, however, that their relationship was a long time coming. "They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while," the insider said. What probably made it even better was that their families really supported their romance, with Iris telling E!, "My whole family loves him." That included "Euphoria" star Maude Apatow since she added, "My sister loves him. She's the first person to be like, 'He's the best.'"
The high school sweethearts were still going strong in May 2022 when Iris posted another (now-deleted) photo of them for their anniversary, and Robinson commented that he loved her. Yet, things eventually took a turn since they were broken up by February 2023, when Apatow posted a Valentine's Day tribute to another guy.
Bing Bellamy is interested in the stock market
Many people might be surprised to learn that Kate Hudson's middle child, Bing Bellamy, is into playing the stock market — but apparently, no one is more shocked than his mom. In an Instagram post about Bellamy for his 10th birthday, Hudson shared that Bellamy likes to buy his own stocks with the money he saves. "Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of," she wrote.
While Hudson told Entertainment Tonight that she could see her kids one day working in the entertainment industry like the rest of the family, she thinks Bellamy could end up on Wall Street, too. She explained, "He's just, like, a numbers guy, and he's got stocks ... He's 10, so I was saying by the time he's 12, he'll be handling my portfolio." Hudson even said Bellamy specifically asks for stocks for his birthday instead of games and toys like most kids his age.
Whether or not Bellamy ends up in the financial district, he seemingly has potential. Hudson revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that Bellamy is already in the habit of checking his stocks daily on an app and has made good money from some of his investments. Hudson also gushed that her son has "a great math brain," which she says she can't necessarily relate to but greatly admires, especially since he's also very creative.
Bing Bellamy spends time with his British dad in England
Bing Bellamy may have grown-up hobbies, but he's still just a kid, which is seemingly why his mom, Kate Hudson, and his dad, Matt Bellamy, have made sure to have a great co-parenting relationship despite no longer being together. Hudson even told Women's Health, "One thing that Matt said to me ... is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer." They've remained physically close, too, since Matt decided to live in Los Angeles instead of his native England during the part of the year when Bing is in school.
It appears that Bing does spend time in the UK, though, when he's on school break. For example, in June 2023, Matt posted a photo of them and Bing's older half-brother, Ryder Robinson, at a soccer game there. He captioned it, "The boys first England game." Later that summer, Bing was photographed outside his dad's London home as Matt got ready to leave for tour with his band, Muse.
The exes apparently have allowed Bing to spend the holidays in both countries as well. In December 2022, Hudson posted photos of Bing celebrating Christmas with her and her family. That next December in 2023, Bing looked to be in England with his dad for the holiday since Matt posted his own Christmas photo of them with Matt's daughter, Lovella.
Bing Bellamy plays baseball and the drums
Ryder Robinson isn't the only one of Kate Hudson's sons who plays music because Bing Bellamy does, too. Yet unlike Robinson, who plays the guitar, Bellamy is into playing the drums and has been rocking out since he was a year old, thanks to his dad's band, Muse. Hudson recalled on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "The drummer had two drumsticks. [Bing] couldn't even walk. He took the drumsticks, and that was it. They've never left his hands since."
Hudson has apparently encouraged Bellamy's passion for music, even if she says he often wants to play "like four times a day." She even made their pool house into Bellamy's own drum room, perhaps so the family would have some space from the noise. In July 2023, Hudson also paid tribute to her son's drumming skills on his 12th birthday by posting several videos of him playing over the years. She captioned it, "He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!"
Bellamy also has interests outside of stocks and music, as he also plays sports like baseball. Hudson also seems to support that since, in 2021, she posted a photo of Bellamy smiling from the dugout after a playoff win. A few weeks earlier, she shared a photo of Bellamy in his uniform, hugging his sister, Rani Fujikawa, at the field, which she captioned, "Baseball never looked so sweet."
Rani Fujikawa rarely leaves Kate Hudson's side
It's safe to say that Kate Hudson has a special relationship with her only daughter, Rani Fujikawa, since the two appear to rarely leave each other's sides. That seems to be especially true in the kitchen because the mother-daughter duo loves whipping up meals together. "Rani loves food, and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does," Hudson told People. But it's not just the kitchen. When appearing on "Celebrity IOU" with her mom in 2022, Fujikawa told host Drew Scott that she loves to help her mom in the garden at their house, too.
When Hudson and Fujikawa aren't tending to their home and garden together, they love having one-on-one time. In May 2023, for example, Hudson shared that she took her daughter on their own little "sushi date," where they did a fun photoshoot with their chopsticks. That August, Hudson posted photos from a boat day with her "girl." A month later, Hudson also posted an adorable video of her and Fujikawa getting some work done — well, maybe some pretend work — done in bed, assumedly so Fujikawa could be just like her mama.
Hudson couldn't help but gush about Fujikawa to Entertainment Tonight when asked about her children. "She's really special," Hudson said, adding, "She's just this loving, funny — she's hilarious ... and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy."
Rani Fujikawa frequently twins with her mom
Many moms would say that one of the perks of having a daughter is having someone to dress up like you, and Kate Hudson appears to be one of those moms. That's because the "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days" star has been twinning with her only daughter, Rani Fujikawa, practically since she was born. For example, in 2019, when Fujikawa was less than a year old, Hudson posted a photo of her and her little girl in matching dresses. Not much later, when Fujikawa was only two, they wore coordinating smiley face t-shirts for a magazine photoshoot.
The mother-daughter duo appears to have a knack for wearing matching winter coats in particular, like in 2021, when Hudson shared a photo of her and Fujikawa dressed in jackets that looked like what Hudson wore as Penny Lane in "Almost Famous." She captioned it, "The birdies have landed #coloradogirlies." More recently, in 2024, Hudson posted another picture of them donning the same jacket again to play in the snow. They don't just twin in winter, though, because Hudson shared photos of them dressed in matching bathing suits in the summertime, too.
It seems that Hudson and Fujikawa just love to twin for any occasion. On Halloween in 2023, for instance, they dressed up as matching old-school vampires. Then, in early 2024, when Hudson was promoting her song "Talk About Love, she posted a TikTok of her and Fujikawa singing it in similar silk pajamas.
Rani Fujikawa loves princess attire and makeup
Rani Fujikawa seemingly loves to twin with her mom, yet it looks like Kate Hudson's daughter also has her own style, which involves dressing up like a princess. In October 2022, Fujikawa even had a royal-themed birthday party, where she donned a princess costume alongside her grandparents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who were decked out as a king and queen. Hawn posted a photo of their look on Instagram, writing to Fujikawa, "You are the real queen!"
It's not just princess attire that Fujikawa is drawn to because she's into makeup as well. In the caption of a photo Hudson posted of her daughter wearing a princess dress and tiara, the "Music" star let her followers in on what she's dealing with. "It's a daily thing over here, guys," she wrote, adding, "And the makeup obsession is hard to stop ... tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer."
Hudson has posted about the times that Fujikawa did make her way into her makeup drawer, whether that involved her putting on her mom's pink lipstick at 7 am or Fujikawa "directing" her to create "rainbow face" makeup on a different morning. Fujikawa also apparently likes to wear sparkly face paint when she sings to Harry Styles and colorful nail polish when she hangs out in her princess crown. It's also worth mentioning that Fujikawa already has her skincare down since she did a DIY avocado facial that any girlie would be proud of.
Kate Hudson's kids have a close relationship
Like most siblings, Ryder Robinson, Bing Bellamy, and Rani Fujikawa undoubtedly have their differences. Fortunately for Kate Hudson's children, those differences, like their age gaps, haven't stopped them from being close. Robinson made that pretty evident in 2022 when he decided to get a tattoo of all his younger siblings' initials on his bicep. His siblings apparently feel just as strongly for him since, later that year, Hudson shared that they were super excited for Robinson to come home from college for Christmas.
Hudson has posted about her kids' strong bond, too, by sharing photos of them playing together or snuggling at home. Yet, she's been open with how they aren't always picture-perfect because, yes, they do fight. Their fights aren't pretty either, with Hudson once detailing one between her boys that involved hitting, crying, and even throwing up. However, she explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" how she gets them to stop arguing. She teased, "You just get really dark when they're fighting [and say] 'One day I'll be dead and you'll only have each other.'"
Hudson told Entertainment Tonight that Fujikawa, as the youngest and only female sibling, had "changed the family dynamic." Hudson has since considered changing it even more by maybe one day giving her kids another sibling. She admitted to Byrdie in 2022, "I've been having children my entire adult life ... And I don't even know if I'm done yet."