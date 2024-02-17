Meet Kate Hudson's Three Kids

Kate Hudson is one of those celebrities who's hard not to love and has always seemed destined for the spotlight. Sure, she's the look-alike daughter of veteran actor Goldie Hawn, but Hudson has a very impressive career of her own. Since her breakthrough role in 2000's "Almost Famous," which garnered her an Oscar nomination, Hudson has been in over 40 films, including 2022's "Glass Onion." In 2024, Hudson proved she had musical talent, too, by releasing her first single, "Talk About Love."

Yet Hudson is more than just a Hollywood superstar since she's also a mother to three children. Her eldest son, Ryder Russell Robinson, was born in 2004 when Hudson was married to her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, frontman of the band The Black Crowes. She welcomed her second son, Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, in 2011 with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, the lead singer of Muse. Then, in 2018, she had her daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. While Hudson joked about having her kids with "multiple dads" on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist," she definitely takes being a mother and co-parenting very seriously.

Hudson gave more insight when speaking to The Sunday Times about co-parenting with her exes. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but ... the unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," she said. So, let's get to know some of Hudson's unit by meeting her kids.