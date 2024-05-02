Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes Barbiecore & Don Jr.'s Just Ken In New Snap

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to online trends, which she proved in a new Instagram snap with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. While Guilfoyle butchered the rosette trend not too long ago, Barbiecore seems to be more up her alley. In a belated post celebrating the couple's sixth anniversary, the former Fox News host donned a pink mini dress with a plunging neckline and bold puff sleeves, channeling her inner Barbie, while Trump Jr. was, well, just Ken.

While we don't know where the two were headed, judging by their outfits, it might not have been the same place. Guilfoyle elevated the Barbiecore wardrobe essential with white pumps and chunky jewelry, while Trump Jr. kept it casual in a plaid shirt, blazer, jeans, and sneakers, giving off backyard barbecue vibes. "What a blessing to celebrate another anniversary with my soul mate and forever best friend," Guilfoyle captioned the carousel post, which also featured photos of the two of them cuddling puppies. She went on to share, "Cherish the moments with the ones you love, who always have your back, who share your mission to leave the world a better place than you found it."