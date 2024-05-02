Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes Barbiecore & Don Jr.'s Just Ken In New Snap
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to online trends, which she proved in a new Instagram snap with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. While Guilfoyle butchered the rosette trend not too long ago, Barbiecore seems to be more up her alley. In a belated post celebrating the couple's sixth anniversary, the former Fox News host donned a pink mini dress with a plunging neckline and bold puff sleeves, channeling her inner Barbie, while Trump Jr. was, well, just Ken.
While we don't know where the two were headed, judging by their outfits, it might not have been the same place. Guilfoyle elevated the Barbiecore wardrobe essential with white pumps and chunky jewelry, while Trump Jr. kept it casual in a plaid shirt, blazer, jeans, and sneakers, giving off backyard barbecue vibes. "What a blessing to celebrate another anniversary with my soul mate and forever best friend," Guilfoyle captioned the carousel post, which also featured photos of the two of them cuddling puppies. She went on to share, "Cherish the moments with the ones you love, who always have your back, who share your mission to leave the world a better place than you found it."
The pair rarely sees eye-to-eye when it comes to fashion
Despite completely clashing style-wise, many of Kimberly Guilfoyle's followers loved the couple's energy. One comment under Guilfoyle's anniversary post described the duo as "a beautiful and charming couple in every way," while others focused on Guilfoyle's Barbiecore choice of attire. Praising it just as vigorously, one user said, "You're so pretty, like a Barbie doll," while another penned, "You look great in pink."
This wasn't the first time the former attorney embraced the Barbiecore aesthetic, as she's previously donned eye-catching pink ensembles. For her birthday bash in March 2024, Guilfoyle stunned in a strapless mini dress adorned with large hot pink sequins, as seen on her Instagram. This time, Donald Trump Jr. also embraced the pink palette, opting for a light pink plaid shirt.
Despite occasionally matching for special occasions, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s typical outings prove that total opposites do in fact attract. In a photo Guilfoyle posted on her Instagram in April 2024, the two were all dolled up and ready to head to Alina Habba's birthday celebration, but their outfits made no sense together. Interestingly, Trump Jr. appeared to be wearing the same plaid shirt from Guilfoyle's 2024 anniversary post, which he paired with a navy suit. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle went with a disco-ball-inspired strapless mini dress, completely throwing us off on the party's theme.