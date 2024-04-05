Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Prove Total Opposites Attract In New Photo

It seems like Kimberly Guilfoyle's flashy dress and Donald Trump Jr.'s casual blue look were for Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba's 40th birthday party. Guilfoyle is in the same golden dress in another post celebrating Habba. Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s "opposites attract" looks can also be seen in a birthday party photo slideshow shared by Habba.

The photo of Guilfoyle and Don Jr. giving completely different vibes was shared on X, formerly Twitter. The account that shared the picture asked, "What do you call Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion look?" It's definitely not the most inappropriate outfit Guilfoyle has ever worn, but it got many negative reviews. Many said the tile-like look of the dress reminded them of backsplash from a kitchen or bathroom. Others referenced disco balls. One person quipped, "Desperate." However, another person wrote, "I think it's cute [shrug emoji]. I'm not going to lie about my opinion of her outfit just because I don't agree with her politics."

This isn't the first time a woman of the Trump family has outshone her partner fashion-wise. At the 2024 Miami Open, Ivanka Trump nailed a spring color trend, and Jared Kushner's casual look fell flat.