Inside King Felipe And Queen Letizia's Relationship With The British Royal Family

If you've followed the British royal family and have noticed frequent appearances from the Spanish royal family, you're not alone! For one, Princess Catherine of Wales and Prince William of Wales have notably been linked with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. Since the beginning of their friendship, Felipe and Letizia have also reportedly adopted Spanish nicknames for their British friends, with Kate known as Catalina, and William known as Guillermo, according to Hello magazine. Since they've been in the spotlight together, some media outlets have also drawn numerous comparisons between the two couples.

While it seems like the ties between the two royal families are stronger in modern times than ever before, these are not the only connections between the British and Spanish royals. In fact, a few of the members even share the same bloodlines! It's likely that the friendship between Kate and William with Felipe and Letizia will endure, even as big changes have occurred in the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.