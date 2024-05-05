Inside Rihanna's Less-Than-Romantic First Meeting With A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky may have a beautiful family, which consists of sons RZA and Riot. But turns out the two artists did not get off to the best start.
The couple met in 2012 at rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. According to Rihanna, he pulled a bold move during the performance, telling Interview Magazine in April 2024, "He grabbed my a**!" While her team was nervous that she would be upset, the "Diamonds" star revealed she wasn't offended by his gesture. The pair performed the remix of her song, "Cockiness (Love It)" at the award show, and while it appears they had chemistry, their relationship didn't blossom until years later.
The less-than-romantic first encounter didn't deter Rihanna, who invited Rocky to join her Diamonds World Tour. It's unknown how much time they spent together off-stage during this North American trek. Still, their proximity seemed to fuel beliefs that they were more than friends and collaborators.
Rumors swirled about a romance between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for years
Before they formally came out as a couple, there were talks that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were an item. One instance that drove talks of a romance was Rocky's September 2013 music video for "Fashion Killa." The pair were seen getting very cozy in the clip, with the Fenty Beauty founder appearing as the love interest. Months later, in December 2013, the musicians were spotted at Soho House on what looked to be a date. A source told Page Six that the pair hung out and played pool for much of the evening.
However, the duo wasn't together during this period, but they remained close. Years later, in June 2018, they would again be seen publicly, this time at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris. Talks of a relationship began swirling despite the performer dating businessman Hassan Jameel at the time. Months later, in September, Rihanna and Rocky would reunite for her annual Diamond Ball. It would not be until November 2020 that their relationship would be confirmed by an insider who spoke to People. However, it wouldn't be until May 2021 that Rocky spoke out about their romance, calling Rihanna "the love of my life" in a chat with GQ. It seems their longtime friendship may have played a role in harboring a loving connection, something Rihanna has hinted at.
Rihanna credits her lengthy friendship with A$AP Rocky for sparking a relationship
Having been pals for so long, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have both witnessed each other during different phases in their lives with other people. In addition to dating Hassan Jameel, it was also speculated that the Grammy Award winner dated Drake, though she denied these reports. Rocky was also in a relationship with model Chanel Iman from 2013 to 2014. Yet, Rihanna and the New York rapper seemingly never stopped their connection.
"We've known each other for a long time. I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships," the makeup beauty mogul explained in her Interview Magazine piece. After coming back together, it appears that Rihanna and Rocky are looking forward to a future together. There have even reportedly been talks of a wedding in the future. Though the couple has not spoken publicly about their supposed nuptials, it's clear they are enjoying their life with one another, and are even open to having more kids together, despite a less-than-favorable first encounter.