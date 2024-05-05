Inside Rihanna's Less-Than-Romantic First Meeting With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky may have a beautiful family, which consists of sons RZA and Riot. But turns out the two artists did not get off to the best start.

The couple met in 2012 at rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. According to Rihanna, he pulled a bold move during the performance, telling Interview Magazine in April 2024, "He grabbed my a**!" While her team was nervous that she would be upset, the "Diamonds" star revealed she wasn't offended by his gesture. The pair performed the remix of her song, "Cockiness (Love It)" at the award show, and while it appears they had chemistry, their relationship didn't blossom until years later.

The less-than-romantic first encounter didn't deter Rihanna, who invited Rocky to join her Diamonds World Tour. It's unknown how much time they spent together off-stage during this North American trek. Still, their proximity seemed to fuel beliefs that they were more than friends and collaborators.