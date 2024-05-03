Donald Trump & Other Celebs You Won't Catch At The Met Gala Anytime Soon

For many, the annual Met Gala is an exciting time. The rich and famous guests who receive invitations to the fundraiser and pay the ticket price arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ready to rock the red carpet. The rest of the world watches from home, fawning over their faves or unafraid to tweet their brutal opinions on the event's worst-dressed stars.

Like any high-profile event, the Met Gala requires a certain level of decorum. Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, is a longstanding chairwoman of the gala and has certain expectations. It's not a night of no-holds-barred debauchery — in fact, there are strict rules every Met Gala attendee must follow. If you don't follow the rules, you may not be allowed back.

There are some celebrities that you won't catch at the Met Gala anytime soon. While some of them landed on Wintour's bad side, others simply don't want to go and plan to stay far, far away.