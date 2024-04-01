Strict Rules Everyone Who Attends The Met Gala Has To Follow

Each year on the first Monday in May (excluding the 2020 event that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event that was held in September for the same reason), the social elite gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala. In addition to being a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the Met Gala serves as the kickoff for the organization's yearly exhibition. The attendees celebrate with cocktails, food, socializing, and entertainment.

The red carpet is an event in and of itself, as some of the biggest stars on the planet show up in jaw-dropping gowns, one-of-a-kind headpieces, and enormous jewels that could weigh down a hot air balloon. Year after year, we tune in to see what A-list tastemakers like Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna picked out for the grand fête. However, once the attendees go through the gala doors, they vanish from the public eye for a night.

Understandably, there's a great deal of interest in Met Gala lore, partially because the actual event is so exclusive. However, we do know what does not happen (or at the very least, is supposed to not happen) thanks to attendees over the years spilling the rules by which they must abide. Some are understandable, others are a little bizarre, but all are mandatory. Here are the strict rules everyone who attends the Met Gala has to follow.