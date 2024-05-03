The Trump Family's Worst Met Gala Looks

Donald Trump may be forever banned from the Met Gala, but that doesn't mean that the former president hasn't been a guest at the high-profile fashion event in the past. For the uninitiated, the Met Gala is one of the biggest nights in both fashion and Hollywood. Every year, the world's brightest stars show up dressed to the nines while also honoring the evening's theme, which often borders on the wacky and wild. Over the years, the Trump family has attended quite a few Met Galas, but more often than not, their looks completely missed the mark.

Thanks to the decision of Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and the head of the Met Gala since 1999, we won't be catching Donald at the Met Gala anytime soon. When he did grace the event, the controversial politician seemed to think that every year's theme was the same: A black tuxedo. As for his wife, Melania Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, they had their fair share of questionable ensembles over the years too. They may not have been the worst-dressed stars in Met Gala history, but that doesn't mean that the Trump family got it right, well, ever.