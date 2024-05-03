Cosmetic Experts Estimate Price Tag Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Plastic Surgery Makeover

When Gypsy Rose Blanchard appeared on the red carpet at the Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC event on May 1, 2024, she had a different look than the one she left prison with in December 2023. Blanchard spent eight years incarcerated on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. It was later revealed Blanchard was a victim of Munchhausen by proxy, with her mother falsely assigning a series of medical conditions to her daughter.

Since her release, the now-32-year-old has been making a lot of changes and revealed to People in April 2024 that she would be having cosmetic surgery on her nose. "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently," Blanchard told the outlet. "And that includes a physical one, too."

At the FYC event in May, which she attended with family, she showed off the results of her efforts with different hair, a different nose, a different smile, and possibly some other tweaks. The List turned to Dr. Mariano Busso, Beverly Hills and Miami-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, and Dr. Salar Hazany, Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist, to get their expert opinion on some of the procedures Blanchard may have undergone and at what price. Busso shared that potential fillers range from $800 to $900 with tightening procedures costing up to $1000 per treatment, while Hazany estimating an $800 to $1,200 cost for the fillers and a possible $15,000 to $30,000 for the rhinoplasty. It's likely Blanchard has paid out a pretty penny for these changes.