Cosmetic Experts Estimate Price Tag Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Plastic Surgery Makeover
When Gypsy Rose Blanchard appeared on the red carpet at the Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC event on May 1, 2024, she had a different look than the one she left prison with in December 2023. Blanchard spent eight years incarcerated on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. It was later revealed Blanchard was a victim of Munchhausen by proxy, with her mother falsely assigning a series of medical conditions to her daughter.
Since her release, the now-32-year-old has been making a lot of changes and revealed to People in April 2024 that she would be having cosmetic surgery on her nose. "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently," Blanchard told the outlet. "And that includes a physical one, too."
At the FYC event in May, which she attended with family, she showed off the results of her efforts with different hair, a different nose, a different smile, and possibly some other tweaks. The List turned to Dr. Mariano Busso, Beverly Hills and Miami-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, and Dr. Salar Hazany, Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist, to get their expert opinion on some of the procedures Blanchard may have undergone and at what price. Busso shared that potential fillers range from $800 to $900 with tightening procedures costing up to $1000 per treatment, while Hazany estimating an $800 to $1,200 cost for the fillers and a possible $15,000 to $30,000 for the rhinoplasty. It's likely Blanchard has paid out a pretty penny for these changes.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has new hair, new smile, and a new nose
"I'm very proud of my new nose," Gypsy Rose Blanchard gushed to E! News on the red carpet at the Lifetime event. "It's subtle. I still look like me. But it's definitely given me self-confidence." Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso agrees, exclusively telling The List, "Gypsy Rose looks great and happy!" Dr. Salar Hazany seconded the sentiment, saying, "I'm not her doctor, but she looks great!"
Dr. Hazany pointed out several changes to Blanchard's nose, signifying a rhinoplasty procedure (commonly called a nose job. "Before the tip of her nose had a hook appearance and that seems to have disappeared," he said. "The dorsal hump on her nose seems to have been shaved off and her nose is narrower [in the region] between the eyebrows where it meets the forehead."
Dr. Busso also compared Blanchard's previous look to her new one. "Besides dental work and a good amount of make-up, there are some differences between these two pictures," he observed. "The nose looks straighter. This nose job can be obtained through a liquid rhinoplasty (filler) or a surgical rhinoplasty."
The doctors noticed a few other subtle changes to Blanchard's face. "Some of her facial folds seem to be more superficial. Filler treatment can accomplish that," Busso explained. He also mentioned a potential skin-tightening procedure to "help neutralize the effects of gravity." Hazany agreed that Blanchard had lip filler. "Her upper lip looks more fuller, especially when she smiles."
Of course, what matters most is that Blanchard couldn't be happier with her transformation. "I love my new look," she told E! News. "Blondes have more fun."