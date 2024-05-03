Why Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Looks So Familiar

Before April 2024, if you'd heard the name Jessica Gunning, you may have said, "Jessica who?" But fast forward a few weeks and the actor has been thrust into the limelight and is set to become a household name. Netflix's captivating show Baby Reindeer debuted in April with little to no fanfare and actually not much promotion at all, yet it shot to the top of the streaming giant à la Tiger King. Basically, this show has us binge-watching every episode like we're on lockdown in 2020.

Gunning portrays Martha, an incredibly complex person who encounters bartender and comedian Donny Dunn, who is desperate to become a comedian. The chance encounter sparks a rollercoaster of a journey for the pair as Martha's infatuation with Donny turns into a stalking nightmare. However, Gunning adds a human element to the character, to the point that you almost empathize with her as she needs mental health support and obviously isn't getting the help she needs. Gunning even talked about this to the Los Angeles Times, telling the publication, "I really thought, if this gets into the wrong hands and it ever gets played by an actress who sees her as scary, or plays a kind of crazy version of a stalker, I think you'd absolutely ruin what is such nuanced, careful, delicate storytelling."

Gunning may be a new name to many, but she is a seasoned actor with numerous credits to her name going as far back as 2008.