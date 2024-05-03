Why Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Looks So Familiar
Before April 2024, if you'd heard the name Jessica Gunning, you may have said, "Jessica who?" But fast forward a few weeks and the actor has been thrust into the limelight and is set to become a household name. Netflix's captivating show Baby Reindeer debuted in April with little to no fanfare and actually not much promotion at all, yet it shot to the top of the streaming giant à la Tiger King. Basically, this show has us binge-watching every episode like we're on lockdown in 2020.
Gunning portrays Martha, an incredibly complex person who encounters bartender and comedian Donny Dunn, who is desperate to become a comedian. The chance encounter sparks a rollercoaster of a journey for the pair as Martha's infatuation with Donny turns into a stalking nightmare. However, Gunning adds a human element to the character, to the point that you almost empathize with her as she needs mental health support and obviously isn't getting the help she needs. Gunning even talked about this to the Los Angeles Times, telling the publication, "I really thought, if this gets into the wrong hands and it ever gets played by an actress who sees her as scary, or plays a kind of crazy version of a stalker, I think you'd absolutely ruin what is such nuanced, careful, delicate storytelling."
Gunning may be a new name to many, but she is a seasoned actor with numerous credits to her name going as far back as 2008.
Doctor Who (2008)
"Doctor Who" is about as quintessentially British as the royal family, but some across the pond may not be as familiar with the show. The science fiction series features the Doctor, an extraterrestrial time lord who travels through time and space in a TARDIS, a time machine disguised as a British police box. The show first aired in 1963 and has become a total cultural phenomenon with a cult following.
Jessica Gunning had one of her first breakout roles in the series in 2008. In the episode titled "Partners in Crime," she plays Stacey Harris, a woman taking the weight loss drug Adipose. Unfortunately for her character, she suddenly turns into a bunch of marshmallow-looking aliens.
In 2015, Gunning talked about her time on the show, telling Digital Spy that despite not having any scenes with David Tennant (who then starred as the Doctor), she loved working with Catherine Tate. As for her experience, she told the outlet, "You do really feel when you're doing 'Doctor Who' that you're part of something that's pretty special. People are just so passionate about it, and really care for it, which is great."
Law & Order UK (2009-2014)
We might have stolen "The Office" from the U.K., but they got us back good when they took "Law & Order" and gave it a British twist. In "Law & Order UK," which ran from 2009 to 2014, Jessica Gunning played receptionist Angela in nearly 30 episodes throughout all eight seasons. In Season 5: Episode 3, a sex worker named Katka Cizek is found stabbed to death in her apartment. It appears to be the work of history professor Gavin Williams, with all evidence pointing to him. However, the ending is truly shocking, and the whole episode will have you on the edge of your seat.
Gunning's character does her job exceptionally well, helping detectives by putting evidence together like a puzzle, all from her computer database. The role is a far cry from Gunning's character Martha in "Baby Reindeer," who is quite a bit more eccentric than the very organized Angela.
White Heat (2012)
In 2012, Jessica Gunning starred in the BBC mini-series "White Heat." The drama chronicles the lives of seven friends from 1965 to present day, all taking place during various pivotal moments in history. The series delves into the relationships and betrayals between the characters as they navigate life. Gunning plays Orla, a woman who is often said to always put others before herself.
In the series, Orla is the eldest sibling among five in a devout Catholic household in Belfast during the era of heightened IRA activity. Recognizing education as her ticket to a better life, she harbored aspirations of attending a prestigious university in England, viewing it as her way to escape the confines of her impoverished upbringing and financially support her struggling family. Despite her intellect and determination, Orla battles feelings of inadequacy when measuring herself against her more affluent roommates. To assert her worth and carve out her place in their shared living space, she diligently assumes the responsibility of maintaining the apartment, seeking validation and a sense of belonging.
Each of the six one-hour episodes explores a different time, with social, political, and cultural changes acting as the backdrop for the relationships between the main characters. The stellar cast includes MyAnna Buring, Sam Claflin, and Claire Foy, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown." In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Gunning discussed how they kept the mini-series historically accurate. "John, the director, got us all a copy of 7 Up [the documentary series which followed 14 British children from 1964 every seven years], which was useful because it showed people in the sixties dancing," she said.
What Remains (2013)
In 2013, Jessica Gunning continued adding to her already long resume, though she played a character quite different from her previous roles. In the mini-series "What Remains," Gunning plays Melissa Young, a woman whose decomposed remains (hence the title) are discovered in the attic of an apartment building. The show revolves around the investigation into Melissa's death and the lives of the residents within the building, and let's just say, their lives are extremely entangled with each other's. It's revealed that despite Melissa being missing for at least a couple of years, she had relationships with various people within the building, including some that were more than platonic.
Detective Len Harper begins investigating the crime before his retirement; however, he continues his own investigation afterward. Without giving too much away, he ends up moving into the building and living in Melissa's old apartment, which would surely be considered getting a little too close to the investigation.
Gunning's performance was exceptional and showcased her wide-ranging acting ability. In an interview with BBC, Gunning claimed that one of the most challenging parts of playing Melissa was having to do many scenes in which she was alone in an apartment and playing her character at different stages of life. As for what attracted her to the role, Gunning told the outlet, "As soon as I read the script I really felt a connection to Melissa."
Pride (2014)
In one of her first movie roles, Jessica Gunning played Siân James in the 2014 film "Pride," who would later become a member of Parliament for Swansea East from 2005 to 2015 — the first woman to hold the seat. In the movie, which is based on a true story, a group of gay and lesbian activists from London form the LGSM (Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners) group during the 1984-1985 U.K. miners' strike. Gunning's character plays a significant role in rallying support and trying to close the gap between the LGSM and the mining community.
"Pride" won best film at the British Independent Film Awards and featured a stellar cast that included Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, and Dominic West, best known for playing Prince Charles in "The Crown." Portraying Siân clearly had a big impact on Gunning, who spoke about the message of the movie to Daily Xtra, saying, "This film hopefully, for the gay community, will show them that the struggle that people went through in order for them now not to have to fight is one of those moving moments. ... Sadly, some of the issues shown and discussed in the film are still relevant now."
Fortitude (2015)
Jessica Gunning flexed her acting muscles once again in 2015, proving she has an array of abilities that span from comedy to drama to horror. In the television series "Fortitude," a remote Arctic town experiences a gruesome and grizzly crime, which is all the more surprising considering crime is practically unheard of in the community.
Gunning played Shirley Allerdyce, a shop assistant who became increasingly sick throughout the first season. Amidst the chilly backdrop, which will literally leave you shivering from either fear or simply the idea of looking at so much snow, Shirley dates Markus, who makes it his mission to enhance her beauty even while she is obviously getting sicker and sicker. The series featured a superb cast, including the late Michael Gambon (or Dumbledore as he was known to "Harry Potter" fans), Richard Dormer, Stanley Tucci, and Dennis Quaid.
Gunning's character was a host for the ichneumon wasp, a parasitic wasp that incubated in a mammoth's body for thousands of years prior, causing psychosis and death to its victims. "Fortitude" certainly takes on a sci-fi element, mixed with a bit of horror and murder mystery.
Prime Suspect: Tennison (2017)
Jessica Gunning expanded her acting resume with a role on the ITV series "Prime Suspect: Tennison." The show comes after the original "Prime Suspect" starring Helen Mirren and is set in 1973. It follows Jane Tennison, played by Stefanie Martini, a woman police constable (WPC) who takes on a murder investigation surrounding sex worker Julie-Ann Collins. While trying to go through her investigation, Tennison deals with rampant sexism from male colleagues but proves herself determined and resilient in a profession dominated by men.
Gunning plays Tennison's colleague, WPC Kath Morgan, acting as her friend, sounding board, and advice-giver throughout. By the third episode, Gunning's character is offered a role as a training detective constable in the Criminal Investigation Department, leading to Tennison's character asking her, "Who's going to look after me now?" Gunning demonstrated her ability to portray a sort of motherly figure, throwing it back to her pre-sci-fi days when she played Orla in "White Heat."
Back (2017-2021)
Jessica Gunning once again showed her range as an actor in the 2017 television series "Back" in which she played Jan, a barmaid. "Back" is one of those shows that takes a complex storyline with familiar themes, making it feel relatable as you delve into each character's storyline and fall in love with them — despite, or perhaps because of, their quirky personalities.
After the passing of his father Laurie, Stephen steps up to run John Barleycorn pub, which is where we meet Gunning's character. The pub sits in a small town in Gloucestershire and all appears well until the appearance of Andrew, a man who was briefly fostered by Stephen's parents in the past. Despite Andrew getting along swimmingly with Stephen's family, he resents him and thinks he's out to steal the family business. The contrast between how the pair view their childhood is also startling. Gunning's character adds to the number of funny, small-town people who are so charming you wish you knew them yourself. Her bright, sunny demeanor contrasts hilariously with Stephen's more surly personality.
Trollied (2018)
Busting out her comedic chops once again, Jessica Gunning played security guard Donna Calabrese in the seventh season of "Trollied." The show takes place in the fictional grocery store Valco in Warrington, England, and feels a bit like the cast of "The Office" decided to work at a supermarket. Gunning's character is quite overzealous when it comes to doing her job and protecting the store, leading to some hilarious scenes.
As her fame from "Baby Reindeer" has continued to skyrocket, her "Trollied" costars have only had good things to say about her. Muzz Khan, who attended drama school alongside Gunning and played Wayne in the series, told The Mirror, "I hope people don't think Jessica's like Martha because she's not at all. She's a lovely, lovely actress, warm and funny and proud of her Northern roots. I'm delighted for her and I really hope it catapults her career even further."
MotherFatherSon (2019)
Alongside Richard Gere, Helen McCrory, Billy Howle, and Ciarán Hinds, Jessica Gunning played a part in the BBC drama "MotherFatherSon." The thriller delved into the complexities and dynamics of a powerful family during the British general election. Gere played Max, a cold businessman who owns a massive media empire, and McCrory played his wife Kathryn. The pair have a son named Caden, who is incredibly self-destructive and eventually has a stroke. The plot involves the family dynamics at play with a backdrop of British politics during an extremely critical period in the country.
Gunning plays Caden's therapist, Pam, who, in one scene, is seen talking to Caden after his stroke in which he can be seen in a wheelchair and unable to do or say much. The pair are in a garden, and Gunning's character can be seen walking over to him and introducing herself. In a somewhat funny and heartwarming moment, Pam asks Caden if he's ever been gardening before and he is unable to articulate himself well, to which she smiles and replies, "I've never heard it put like that before." Even in a smaller supporting role, Gunning is able to add depth to the character she is playing.
The Outlaws (2021-)
"The Outlaws," a series that balances between comedy and thriller, was created by hilarious British comedian Stephen Merchant. The show follows seven people in Bristol whose lives become intertwined as they complete a community payback sentence. However, their paths take a fortuitous turn after they find a bag full of money, not realizing that the people who own it are extremely dangerous and emerge from the shadows. The series features an all-star cast that include Merchant as well as Christopher Walken and Eleanor Tomlinson.
Jessica Gunning plays Diane Pemberley, a probation officer tasked with looking after the group of convicts as they complete their community service. Despite her role as a probation officer, in which she should be strict and authoritative, Gunning can't help but add a comedic edge to the character. In one scene, she attempts to appear harsh; however, it just comes off as being awkward and laughable, proving that it takes a good actor to add so many layers to a role.