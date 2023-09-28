All The Actors Who Have Played King Charles III & What Happened To Them

Officially coronated in May 2023 at the age of 73, King Charles III waited an awfully long time to become Britain's monarch. He's actually the oldest monarch in British history to ever ascend to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned when Charles was just 3 years old, and he spent the next seven decades awaiting his turn. During that time, the world watched him grow up, from an awkward young boy to a slightly less awkward adult, and, ultimately, a senior citizen with a lifetime of scandals, gaffes, and missteps under his belt.

Thanks to the unrelenting public interest in the British royals — particularly the drama surrounding his doomed marriage to Princess Diana — Hollywood has featured the royals in numerous film and TV projects — some of which have Charles as a focus, others in which he's more of a supporting player.

In any case, Charles has been portrayed by an array of different actors over the decades, depicting the royal at various stages in his life. Here's a look at all the actors who have played King Charles III and what happened to them.