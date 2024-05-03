The Mishap Critics Noticed In Donald Trump's FDNY Pizza Delivery

Former president Donald Trump has been seen with slumped shoulders during his New York criminal trial, which is determining whether he illegally falsified business records to cover up payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election to keep women quiet over alleged affairs with Trump. However, Trump is in the unique position of being a defendant in a criminal trial and running for president.

Since he has to be in court during his trial, that limits how much campaigning he can do and where, but he was able to make a campaign appearance at a midtown Manhattan fire station after court on May 2. He came bearing Xeno's Pizza to give to the firefighters and was met with applause. But some eagle-eyed critics seemed to think that Trump wasn't actually carrying pizza at all. The angle at which the boxes were held and how Trump gestured while carrying them led some to think that the boxes were empty.

Watch how Trump transports these pizza boxes. pic.twitter.com/VggpfHrVhR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 3, 2024

One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It'[s] apparent trump has never walked with a pizza box before. Or they're empty boxes." Others seemed to agree. "He's never carried pizzas or he's losing his coordination, either way there's cheese all over the place in those boxes," another person said, while still others thought one of the pizza boxes Trump was carrying was upside down.