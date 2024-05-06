The Trump Family Has A Closer Tie To Diddy Than We Realized

Sean "Diddy" Combs has long been connected to many wealthy and famous people. One such character was Vanessa Trump, with whom Diddy had a closer tie than some people initially realized. The ​​ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. knew Diddy through his children's mother, fellow model Kim Porter. During an April 2024 conversation with media personality DJ Akademiks, Trump Jr. raised shocking claims against the music mogul and his alleged toxic relationship with Porter.

The entrepreneur revealed that Porter was intimidated by Diddy. "She was really afraid of him. This goes back years, and she was having these conversations with my ex," Trump Jr. stated. After Porter passed away in November 2018 from pneumonia, Trump Jr. claims Vanessa suggested that the mother of four may have predicted her untimely passing. "She was always sort of always in fear of something happening," Trump Jr. told Akademiks. While Vanessa hasn't spoken out about these allegations made by her ex-husband, she is not the only member of the prestigious family to have been aligned with Diddy at one point, with her former father-in-law being much closer than others in the family.