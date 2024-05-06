The Trump Family Has A Closer Tie To Diddy Than We Realized
Sean "Diddy" Combs has long been connected to many wealthy and famous people. One such character was Vanessa Trump, with whom Diddy had a closer tie than some people initially realized. The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. knew Diddy through his children's mother, fellow model Kim Porter. During an April 2024 conversation with media personality DJ Akademiks, Trump Jr. raised shocking claims against the music mogul and his alleged toxic relationship with Porter.
The entrepreneur revealed that Porter was intimidated by Diddy. "She was really afraid of him. This goes back years, and she was having these conversations with my ex," Trump Jr. stated. After Porter passed away in November 2018 from pneumonia, Trump Jr. claims Vanessa suggested that the mother of four may have predicted her untimely passing. "She was always sort of always in fear of something happening," Trump Jr. told Akademiks. While Vanessa hasn't spoken out about these allegations made by her ex-husband, she is not the only member of the prestigious family to have been aligned with Diddy at one point, with her former father-in-law being much closer than others in the family.
Diddy once referred to Donald Trump as a friend
Before Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, he and Sean "Diddy" Combs were pals. The real estate tycoon was even present at Diddy's 30th birthday party. During an October 2015 interview with The Washington Post, the Bad Boy founder defended Trump against the notion that he had an upper hand in business since he was born into wealth, stating, "Donald Trump is a friend of mine, and he works very hard." The following year, Diddy once again stood up for his pal, even complimenting his fashion sense.
Following the debut of his Sean John cologne in Macy's retail stores, Diddy told the New York Post in October 2016, "I always liked Donald's style," even revealing he still wore a tie that Trump had given him. However, he admitted that he was not sold on voting for Trump in the 2016 election. Once Trump was in office, their connection seemed to dwindle.
Diddy criticized President Trump after he was elected
By 2017, Sean "Diddy" appeared to no longer consider Trump a friend. He even told The Daily Beast in June of that year, "I think that, to be honest, we don't really give a f*** about Trump." This bold statement would not be the final time that the record producer made his feelings known about the Mar-a-Lago owner, issuing a direct blow to Trump and his presidency.
In October 2020, Diddy expressed the urgency of voting for a new president. "The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO," Combs wrote in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter (via Chicago Tribune). It's apparent their relationship has strayed a long way from their days of hanging out at events such as the 2004 Vote or Die Political Art Exhibit or the 2005 Art for Life Gala. With both facing separate legal issues and Trump still attempting a 2024 re-election campaign in the midst of it all, it's unlikely the pair are focused on rekindling their connection anytime soon.