All Eyes Are On Diddy's Sons Amid His Legal Drama

Homeland Security Investigations descended on two multi-million dollar homes, one in LA and the other in Miami, each connected to rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs on March 25. But in the raids' immediate aftermath, attention seems to be focused on two different Combs men: Diddy's sons, King and Justin Combs.

Diddy wasn't at either coastal home at the time of the HSI raids, which were conducted as part of a larger federal sex trafficking case. But the same can't be said of his two sons. Fox 11 reported on the Los Angeles raid, and helicopter footage showed several men handcuffed. Some sat on the grass, while others spoke to HSI officers.

TMZ later identified two of the men as Diddy's sons. While it's unclear whether handcuffing the men was part of raid protocol, they were not detained past the duration of the raid. King and Justin were later released and left the estate linked with their father. But several hours later, the pair returned in yet another eyebrow-raising moment of the chaotic day.