All Eyes Are On Diddy's Sons Amid His Legal Drama
Homeland Security Investigations descended on two multi-million dollar homes, one in LA and the other in Miami, each connected to rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs on March 25. But in the raids' immediate aftermath, attention seems to be focused on two different Combs men: Diddy's sons, King and Justin Combs.
Diddy wasn't at either coastal home at the time of the HSI raids, which were conducted as part of a larger federal sex trafficking case. But the same can't be said of his two sons. Fox 11 reported on the Los Angeles raid, and helicopter footage showed several men handcuffed. Some sat on the grass, while others spoke to HSI officers.
TMZ later identified two of the men as Diddy's sons. While it's unclear whether handcuffing the men was part of raid protocol, they were not detained past the duration of the raid. King and Justin were later released and left the estate linked with their father. But several hours later, the pair returned in yet another eyebrow-raising moment of the chaotic day.
Justin and King Combs returned to the LA estate later that night
Justin Combs was spotted returning to the Holmby Hills estate hours after the daytime raid with at least three individuals. Combs was photographed with an unnamed woman in the backseat of the car while two men sat in the front seats. The outlet reported that Combs arrived at the house around 10:30 p.m. and left with boxes and luggage, though the contents of what he carried out are unknown.
Combs' younger brother, King Combs, followed suit two hours later. King appeared to arrive alone, and photographs from the scene show him with his hood pulled low on his face to avoid the flash of the cameras. He, too, came and went from the mansion quickly with luggage in tow. It's unclear where the Combs brothers went after returning to the estate. However, the nature of the raid and Diddy's kids' late-night luggage grab has caused many to wonder what, if any, role the men will have in the ongoing federal investigation.
Meanwhile, their father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was seen at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport hours after HSI first descended on his two coastal properties. NPR described the rapper as "pacing." Per NPR's report, federal agents approached Diddy at the Miami airport and retrieved multiple electronic devices from his person. Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, said his client complied with the investigation.
The Combs attorney is pushing back against what they call a 'gross overuse' of force
The simultaneous Department of Homeland Security raids came after a string of sexual misconduct lawsuits were filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs. However, the hip-hop mogul has denied any wrongdoing and, in return, has suggested his accusers are speaking out for financial gain. HSI has not named Diddy as a target of their investigation. The HSI's official statement to Fox 11 doesn't mention a federal sex trafficking investigation. That appears to be information from unnamed authorities who spoke with Fox 11 on the day of the raid.
Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement to Fox 11 the following day, condemning the HSI's conduct: "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."
At the time of this writing, neither Diddy nor any of his seven kids or their mothers have been criminally charged. Dyer has maintained his client's innocence and their eagerness to exonerate Diddy's name in court.
