The Transformation Of Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg became a household name in 1996 when she starred in the classic Nickelodeon film "Harriet the Spy." The young actor stole our hearts as the titular Harriet Welsch, a plucky 6th grader who dreamed of becoming a professional sleuth. Throughout the years, Trachtenberg proved to have major staying power. She became a teen idol in the early aughts, starring in megahits such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "EuroTrip." As an adult, she flaunted her incredible range by performing in dramas like "Killing Kennedy" and "Sister Cities." But as the 2010s wound down, the actor seemingly faded from the spotlight, leaving many to ask, whatever happened to Michelle Trachtenberg?
After Trachtenberg navigated personal tragedies and took on a few voice acting roles, she reemerged in 2022 as a guest star in the long-awaited "Gossip Girl" reboot. Today, the former child star remains active and has expanded her repertoire considerably. In addition to being a distinguished actor, she now carries the titles of writer, producer, and documentary host — and that's only scratching the surface. So, where did this Hollywood wonder-woman come from, and how did she get to where she is today? Keep reading as we explore Trachtenberg's complete transformation.
Michelle Trachtenberg came from humble beginnings
In an age where nepo babies dominate the entertainment industry, it's easy to forget that some actors did indeed start their careers organically. Case in point: Michelle Trachtenberg. The New York City native wasn't born into Hollywood royalty — in fact, she came from humble beginnings.
Trachtenberg hails from an immigrant family. As a child, she learned to speak Russian, her mother's native language. "She was able to give me some insight into being in a working-class Russian family, and what they had to do to feed their children," Trachtenberg told the Los Angeles Times in reference to her mother. "She's fluent, of course, and has helped make me fluent, though not on the level that she or other Americans who came from Russia are. I speak what I call grammatically incorrect Russian."
When Trachtenberg decided to pursue acting as a child, she received full support from her family. "I was raised in a very loving and strict way," the star told HuffPost Live. Trachtenberg praised her mother for guiding her in the right direction very early in life. The actor added, jokingly, "My mom was really adamant, you know, if you ever do a drug in your life, I'll kill you with my bare hands."
Michelle Trachtenberg started her acting career as a toddler
Most 3-year-olds are busy potty training and learning their ABCs, but Michelle Trachtenberg had entirely different goals at that age. "I saw a friend of mine in a commercial and walked over to my mom and said, 'Mommy, I want to be on TV,'" the actor told the Orange City Register (via the Chicago Tribune) in 1996. By age 4, she'd nabbed her first on-screen gig: a commercial for Wisk laundry detergent. Over the next few years, she starred in more than 100 television ads promoting brands like Fuji, Kraft, Panasonic, and Hoover.
After achieving small-time success, Trachtenberg started auditioning for larger roles. Her first notable acting credit came in 1991 when she landed a small role in the hit drama "Law & Order." Over the next few years, Trachtenberg appeared in popular shows like "Clarissa Explains It All" and "All My Children." In 1994, the rising superstar landed a recurring role in Nickelodeon's "The Adventures of Pete & Pete."
She starred in Harriet the Spy and became a young Hollywood sensation
In 1996, the Nickelodeon network branched out and produced its first feature film. Their inaugural movie, "Harriet the Spy," focused on a precocious 6th grader with a habit of snooping on her friends and neighbors. As the project unfolded, producers began searching for someone to play the main character, Harriet Welsch. Soon, they found their leading lady: Michelle Trachtenberg. The budding actor was cast alongside Hollywood veterans Rosie O'Donnell and Eartha Kitt.
Trachtenberg was only 10 at the time, but her skills impressed the film's producers. "She is simply a great actress," a Nickelodeon executive told the Orange County Register in 1996. "We looked at 350 girls, but there was no question in our minds that Michelle was the right girl for the job."
Trachtenberg prepared for the role by tapping into her real-life experiences as a rouble-rousing kid. "I read those books (upon which the movie is based) when I was still in the 4th grade, which was long before I was asked to be in this movie, and one of the things I loved about Harriet was her spying," the child actor gushed. She added, "But that isn't the only thing I have in common with Harriet, though. I also dress like her, and I love tomato sandwiches." The film was a runaway success, and Trachtenberg quickly rose to international stardom.
She was bullied as a child
After her whirlwind rise to fame in "Harriet the Spy," Michelle Trachtenberg shifted gears to focus on her education. She enrolled in a private school in Los Angeles, but her classmates weren't exactly welcoming. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Trachtenberg reflected on the years of bullying that she endured as a child. Trachtenberg recalled how, on Valentine's Day, she was the only child in class who didn't receive a card. "No one ever gave me one and they thought I didn't need the attention," the actor wrote. "The kids and staff all laughed and thought everyone else should get one, being an actress since I was 3, apparently I didn't need one." She added, "The kids were cruel."
Speaking with New York Magazine in 2008, Trachtenberg revealed that her high school classmates mocked her role in "Harriet the Spy" and referred to her as "Harriet" rather than by name. Nevertheless, she tried her best to tune out the bullies. "I'm like, 'Dude, that means you watched it," she explained. "Like, you saw it. So actually, who's, like, the loser calling out Harriet?'" Ultimately, Trachtenberg doesn't harbor any regrets about her childhood years — and she's learned to disregard the naysayers. The actor proclaimed, "I think it's appreciation of where I am and ... rising above. I know that's really weird, but it's sort of like a phoenix thing if everyone tries to burn you down, you're still going to rise above it."
She played an iconic role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
In 1997, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular demon-fighter. The show became an instant cult classic. Michelle Trachtenburg joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 2000 as Buffy's younger sister, Dawn Summers. From the beginning, fans were completely divided over Dawn. While some viewers immediately embraced the character, others found her insufferable. Some worried that by adding Dawn — a character significantly younger than Buffy and her friends — the show might start to lose its flair.
Trachtenberg was well aware of Dawn's contested place in the Buffyverse. In 2017, the actor shared her thoughts on the Dawn debate. "Most of the haters don't have the guts to say things in person," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I still get comments like, 'Oh my God! I think Dawn is so annoying!' I get it. It's fine." Trachtenberg confirmed that she has a soft spot for the misunderstood character. "It used to be a 60-40 'I hate Dawn,'" she confessed. "Then, it became 50-50. Now, I think it's 60-40 being supportive of Dawn. Maybe even 70-30."
Looking back, Trachtenberg felt that Dawn's behavior in the series was totally justified — after all, the character was a teenager. "I rarely get the 'Oh she ruined the show,'" she said. "I do get a lot of 'Oh she was so whiny!' Hi, were you a teenager? Oh, you were docile, sitting in the corner, doe-eyed and happy to be there? No."
She became a teen idol in the early aughts
When Michelle Trachtenberg entered the spotlight, she was a 10-year-old spitfire — but as child actors do, she grew up quickly. Thanks to her role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Trachtenberg went from child star to bona fide teen idol. But growing up in the public eye isn't always easy, especially when your physical transformation is on display for the world to see. As a young celebrity, Trachtenberg couldn't escape comments about her changing looks, let alone avoid the male gaze. "I heard that there were 'Trachtenberg to 18' counters," the actor told Complex in 2010. "Even at the time, I was like, "You're never gonna get a chance! So what's your counter for?"
In 2004, Trachtenberg leaned into her teen heartthrob status by stripping down to a bikini for the film "EuroTrip." Reflecting on the iconic scene, Trachtenberg admitted that the experience made her slightly uncomfortable. "It was a little stressful. It was the first time that I've ever taken off that much clothing — on screen, I mean," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "But it was such a funny situation. The premise of the scene is that all these gawky, nasty old men have chased away all these hot, beautiful, European sexy women from the nude beach. And I flop up in this big, sloppy sweatshirt and take it off."
She got into incredible physical shape while filming Ice Princess
In 2005, Michelle Trachtenberg played another iconic character when she starred in Disney's "Ice Princess." This time, she portrayed Casey Carlyle, a shy teen who discovers her passion for figure skating. To play the role with credibility, Trachtenberg had to learn the art of figure skating — and not just the basics. Speaking with Blackfilm in 2005, the actor dished about her incredibly demanding training schedule. "When we weren't shooting, I was working, training five hours a day, five days a week, and I had ballet every other day. Was constantly on the ice," she explained. "And then when we were shooting, I was working seven days a week." During the process, she sustained some torn ligaments and a dislocated knee.
By the end of filming, Trachtenberg had developed the body of an athlete. "Oh yeah, I had killer thighs, just like rock hard," she remarked. "I don't exercise at all, and I know that sounds really evil, but I just don't like physical activity. So training for this movie was just quite an experience." Not only was she in great shape, but she learned to pull some pretty advanced moves on the ice. "My coach said that if I was to continue ice skating after the movie finishes, I could go on to compete," she told Entertainment Weekly. "But I will not be quitting acting anytime soon, certainly not for ice skating."
She underwent a head-turning transformation for her role in Killing Kennedy
In 2013, Michelle Trachtenberg embraced her Russian roots when she co-starred in the made-for-TV biopic "Killing Kennedy." The film, which was released on the National Geographic Channel, centered around Lee Harvey Oswald, who became infamous when he assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Trachtenberg portrayed Oswald's wife, a Russian immigrant named Marina Oswald.
Speaking with E! News, Trachtenberg stated that she was proud to be involved in sharing Marina's obscure story. "We are inundated with information about JFK, Jackie [Kennedy], and Lee Harvey Oswald, but what I loved about Marina is that she is the unsung hero of the JFK assassination story," the actor explained. "I also responded to the fact that she was an innocent, who knew nothing of her husband's plans, yet became instantaneously ostracized and famous in connection to the murder."
Trachtenberg's wardrobe for the film included a long, wavy bob and '60s era house dresses. On social media, fans raved about the resemblance between the actor and the real-life Marina Oswald. "This is an iconic role, so I don't want people to necessarily see me when they look at these photos," Trachtenberg shared. "But at the same time, I do think Marina and I share many physical characteristics that help me in this role."
She hosted a docuseries in 2021
Michelle Trachtenberg is best known for her iconic film roles in the '90s and '00s, but her entertainment career is much more robust than that. In addition to being an accomplished actor, Trachtenberg has writing credits — she's even a member of the Writer's Guild of America.
Trachtenberg has also earned a few producer credits, and in 2021, she embarked on a new project that combined all of her skills. The superstar hosted and executive produced a true crime docuseries on the Tubi network called "Meet, Marry, Murder." As its name suggests, the show focused on infamous cases of murderers who targeted their spouses.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Trachtenberg revealed some interesting tidbits about the show. "'Meet, Marry, Murder' is something I am really proud of because, yes, I am an executive producer," she gushed. "I host, I narrated it. We filmed it during the COVID. And basically, what I want people to know is that we are honoring the memories and lives of the people lost. And I would absolutely love people to be watching it on Tubi. Because I, myself, am an extreme true crime fan."
Michelle Trachtenberg returned to Gossip Girl in 2022
In 2008, Michelle Trachtenberg joined the "Gossip Girl" cast. She played the villainous Georgina Sparks for six seasons until "Gossip Girl" was canceled in 2012. A decade later, fans got the treat of a lifetime when HBO Max announced its plans to bring "Gossip Girl" back for a reboot. The revived show featured a whole new ensemble of Manhattan elites, plus some of the original cast. In 2022, Trachtenberg returned to the series to reprise her role as the conniving Georgina.
Speaking with PopSugar in 2022, creator Joshua Safran revealed that Georgina's return would be a central plot point on the show. "I always knew I wanted Michelle to come back, and Michelle and I stayed in touch over the years," Safran explained. He added, "We waited until season two so by the time she arrives, everybody is at the highest place for themselves to fall, and all she cares about is anarchy and destroying people she doesn't even know."
The new generation of "Gossip Girl" actors couldn't wait to welcome Trachtenberg to the set. "She's an icon," said Zión Moreno, who played Luna La in the reboot. "I loved her in the OG series, and it was an honor to get to work with her. She's a hoot for sure, and there's never a dull moment around her. It was a little nerve-racking because you want to make her proud, but she was just really, really nice and wonderful."
Michelle Trachtenberg's appearance sparked speculation in 2024
As a lifelong public figure, Michelle Trachtenberg is no stranger to unwelcome comments about her appearance. But even so, she hasn't let the criticism get her down. On Instagram, Trachtenberg is transparent about her life and frequently posts personal updates. Unfortunately, one of those updates backfired in January 2024 when the actor posted a selfie on Instagram that generated some harsh commentary. In the snapshot, Trachtenberg looked noticeably different from previous years. While most of the comments were positive, some followers expressed concern about her appearance. One wrote, "Not a hater by any means. The whites of your eyes look very yellow. Please see a doctor." Another observer stated, "Something's going on here ... The yellow eyes, dry cracked lips, thinning hair. Poor girl is not doing well."
It wasn't long before Trachtenberg addressed the concerned commenters. A few hours after the first post, she uploaded another selfie on Instagram and wrote, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery and I am happy and healthy. Check yourselves haters." And Trachtenberg didn't stop there. Several days later, the actor shared another selfie with a new message. This time, she alluded to her age as the cause of her altered appearance, writing, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have hate? Get a calendar."