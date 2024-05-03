Trump Completely Gives Up On His Appearance Halfway Through Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump showcased a messy and chaotic look during his latest court appearance.

Over the last few weeks, the controversial ex-president has been busy with his high-profile hush-money court case. The legal battle first took off in March 2023, when a Manhattan grand jury formally indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former or current president to be indicted. The charges stemmed from the former reality star's handler Michael Cohen allegedly paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 for her silence regarding their supposed affair.

On April 15, a year after his indictment, Trump's trial kicked off, and it has been everything but smooth. "It's a scam trial. If you read all of the legal pundits, all of the legal scholars, there's not one that I see that said this was a case that should be brought to trial," the conservative figure claimed while speaking to reporters after his first day in court, per Reuters. While Trump has continued to display his over-confident and dismissive personality throughout the trial, his recent court appearance has revealed a few cracks in his armor.