Trump Completely Gives Up On His Appearance Halfway Through Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump showcased a messy and chaotic look during his latest court appearance.
Over the last few weeks, the controversial ex-president has been busy with his high-profile hush-money court case. The legal battle first took off in March 2023, when a Manhattan grand jury formally indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former or current president to be indicted. The charges stemmed from the former reality star's handler Michael Cohen allegedly paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 for her silence regarding their supposed affair.
On April 15, a year after his indictment, Trump's trial kicked off, and it has been everything but smooth. "It's a scam trial. If you read all of the legal pundits, all of the legal scholars, there's not one that I see that said this was a case that should be brought to trial," the conservative figure claimed while speaking to reporters after his first day in court, per Reuters. While Trump has continued to display his over-confident and dismissive personality throughout the trial, his recent court appearance has revealed a few cracks in his armor.
Donald looks disheveled during his latest hush money trial appearance
On May 3, the 11th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial kicked off in New York. During the proceedings, the ex-president's former communications director Hope Hicks delivered a nervous testimony on the former's reaction to the infamous Access Hollywood tape and what he disclosed to her regarding Michael Cohen's alleged payments to Stormy Daniels, per AP News. After the eye-opening court day, Trump opened up to reporters, where he made false claims about not being able to take the stand due to his gag order. "I'm not allowed to testify because this judge, who's totally conflicted, has me under an unconstitutional gag order," he said, per NBC News.
While Trump showcased his usual smug and abrasive personality, his courtroom look was a surprising step back from his put-together style. From his disheveled hair and uneven tan to his wearing a bright blue tie with a dark blue suit, it seems as if the former reality star has given up on looking put-together. Since the start of his trial, Trump has made countless headlines for his wardrobe and behavior, including supposedly falling asleep during his first court date.