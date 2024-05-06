Inside General Hospital Star Jon Lindstrom's Relationship With Ex-Wife Eileen Davidson

Jon Lindstrom has been a fixture on our television screens for years thanks to his role as twins Ryan Chamberlain and Kevin Collins in the long-running soap "General Hospital." In April 2024, Lindstrom and his wife, the Emmy-winning fellow soap star Cady McClain, shocked fans when they announced that they had decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. The actors first met on the set of "As the World Turns" in 2010 and married four years later at the Beverly Hills courthouse on Valentine's Day 2014. It was Lindstrom's second attempt at marriage: the "GH" alum was previously married to another soap actress and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Eileen Davidson from 1997 to 2000. A two-time Emmy winner, Davidson is known for originating the role of Ashley Abbott in the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless, and as Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on NBC's "Days of Our Lives."

Although their union was short-lived, it was also pretty drama-filled: Lindstrom and Davidson first met in 1994 after being introduced by a mutual friend. However, sparks didn't immediately fly, as Davidson didn't seem to be interested in pursuing a relationship with Lindstrom back then. He previously told People (via Soap Hub), "Yeah, there's an attraction, but I don't see a future in this." The pair didn't start dating until they crossed paths again four months later at a charity fundraiser; from there, they got engaged and tied the knot three years later.