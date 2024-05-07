Tragic Details About Zendaya

Zendaya's journey into acting didn't start on the most glamorous note. Speaking to W in 2016, the Disney alum recalled that she gave her first audition for the lead role in her school's rendition of "James and The Giant Peach." Although Zendaya only managed to bag the part of Silkworm, she boasted that she gave the performance of a lifetime. She reportedly entered into showbiz by working as a backup dancer for Selena Gomez's Sears commercial. Then, Zendaya had a stunning transformation and got her big break when she was 14 through Disney's "Shake It Up."

In 2013, the teen actor made her way into the music industry by releasing a self-titled debut album. Although the "Replay" singer continued to make music here and there, we never saw a full-length EP from her again. When Zendaya spoke to Deadline in 2019, she hinted that the business side of music may have turned away from pursuing it as a career. "I think the [music] industry takes a little bit of passion away from you," she shared. "It sucks you dry a little bit. What I thought I wanted, it's not what I want anymore, [especially] when I think about what I had to deal with in the music industry."

She also urged newcomers to give their contracts a thorough read to ensure they're not signing away their self-worth. Despite her bad experiences, Zendaya making her mark in the world with her stellar acting, fashion choices, and outspokenness. However, it wasn't an easy feat because critics kept coming at her left, right, and center.