Barron Trump Gets Name-Dropped In Wildly Inappropriate Joke At Tom Brady Roast

The Trumps are no stranger to being the butt of pop culture jokes, as evidenced by all the times that Jimmy Kimmel has dunked on the political family. While former president Donald Trump often receives the brunt of this ridicule, his youngest son, Barron Trump, was name-dropped in a scathing joke during "The Roast of Tom Brady." The comedy special debuted on Netflix on May 5 and featured figures like Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Kim Kardashian.

Though the show centered around former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the guest speakers also got the opportunity to roast their fellow comedians. Andrew Schulz, standup comedian and podcast host, mentioned the young Trump in a quip against Nikki Glaser, comedian and host of "FBoy Island." "People talk about Nikki's appearance, but I think we all know what matters is what's on the inside," he said. "Sure, on the outside, she looks like Tiffany Trump, but on the inside, she's Barron."

The infertility joke, which plays off of homophones "Barron" and "barren," references the fact that Glaser isn't a mother. The topic of fertility and motherhood is very sensitive for many women, though Glaser didn't appear to be outwardly offended by Schulz's barb, as she was seen laughing along in the audience. The 1984-born comedian herself has joked frequently about not wanting kids in her standup acts while also opening up to Salon about her decision not to freeze her eggs.