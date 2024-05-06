Barron Trump Gets Name-Dropped In Wildly Inappropriate Joke At Tom Brady Roast
The Trumps are no stranger to being the butt of pop culture jokes, as evidenced by all the times that Jimmy Kimmel has dunked on the political family. While former president Donald Trump often receives the brunt of this ridicule, his youngest son, Barron Trump, was name-dropped in a scathing joke during "The Roast of Tom Brady." The comedy special debuted on Netflix on May 5 and featured figures like Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Kim Kardashian.
Though the show centered around former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the guest speakers also got the opportunity to roast their fellow comedians. Andrew Schulz, standup comedian and podcast host, mentioned the young Trump in a quip against Nikki Glaser, comedian and host of "FBoy Island." "People talk about Nikki's appearance, but I think we all know what matters is what's on the inside," he said. "Sure, on the outside, she looks like Tiffany Trump, but on the inside, she's Barron."
The infertility joke, which plays off of homophones "Barron" and "barren," references the fact that Glaser isn't a mother. The topic of fertility and motherhood is very sensitive for many women, though Glaser didn't appear to be outwardly offended by Schulz's barb, as she was seen laughing along in the audience. The 1984-born comedian herself has joked frequently about not wanting kids in her standup acts while also opening up to Salon about her decision not to freeze her eggs.
This isn't the first time Barron has been mentioned in a joke
While Barron Trump was unexpectedly name-dropped in the Tom Brady Netflix special, this is far from the first time that the New York native has been mentioned in jest. For example, back in 2020, comedian and TV host John Henson tweeted a joke on Father's Day at the expense of the then-president. "I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is," Henson wrote, alluding to theories that Donald isn't Barron's actual father (via People).
After receiving backlash for mentioning the then-minor in his tweet, Henson eventually removed his wisecrack, explaining that it hadn't been aimed at the young Trump. Even so, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff, used the moment to make a statement about the privacy of politicians' children. "As with every other administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media," she stated.
However, now that Barron has reached adulthood and appears to have no plans to stay on the sidelines, we'll likely hear more jokes featuring and aimed at the former president's youngest son. Let's just hope it's nothing worse than Andrew Schulz's careless quip about Nikki Glaser.