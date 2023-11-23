Times Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Slammed The Trump Family

Known for his critical stance on former President Donald Trump, Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has found additional ammunition in the New York civil fraud trial involving the Trump family. On November 13, 2023, Kimmel celebrated his 56th birthday with a standup routine targeting the Trumps, whom he labeled a "very dumb crime family." His jokes revolved around the Trump family's alleged strategy of consistently denying knowledge of the fraudulent practices for which they were found liable.

Kimmel also dubbed them the "Gambozos," merging the infamous Gambino crime family and the slang "bozo." His routine humorously featured an interview skit, with talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez as the interviewer. When Rodriguez asked what appeared to be an AI-generated Trump to identify his two sons, he responded, "These are people that are very, very disturbed." This isn't nearly the first time Jimmy Kimmel has aimed at the Trump family. Over his decades-long career, the talk show host has frequently criticized various Trump family members. Here are five of Jimmy Kimmel's most brutal digs at the Trump family.