This Controversial Musician Didn't Bother To Get Dressed For 2024 Met Gala

It appears Doja Cat was going for a fresh-out-of-the-shower look, stepping away from the luxurious gowns and pieces commonly seen by her peers during the event. The artist merely stepped out wrapped in a white towel! She completed her look with a diamond necklace and clear platform heels, with a white towel wrapped around her head. Doja further leaned into her unique appearance, writing "Wet Gala" and the hashtag, "#VetGala" on her Instagram Story shortly after images surfaced of her Met ensemble. Interestingly enough, one day before the Met Gala, she sported a similar look during an outing, which may have been a tease of what was to come.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, Doja was seen shopping in New York City, wearing nothing but a white bed sheet, black thong, and black pointed-toe heels. She was also accompanied by VETEMENTS Creative Director Guram Gvasalia. It's unclear what Doja's style goal is with such barely-there attire, but it would seem to some that she is entering a new fashion era. Either that or the Grammy Award winner was simply not in the mood to get dolled up. Nevertheless, the bedding and towel looks could be just the beginning for the musician, who has never been afraid to push the boundaries in her art and fashion, having garnered a reputation for outrageous outfits.