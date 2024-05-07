Gigi Hadid's Messy 2024 Met Gala Look Confirms What We Suspected About Bradley Cooper's Influence
The 2024 Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time," which was meant to capture the beauty of nature. Among the many guests who showed up in luxurious pieces inspired by greenery and vibrant blossoms, Gigi Hadid appeared in a Thom Browne gown that certainly embodied the theme. However, some believed her boyfriend Bradley Cooper may have played a role in her ensemble, but not in a good way.
The off-the-shoulder gown, which took over 13,000 hours to construct, was primarily white and adorned with yellow roses, with a detachable skirt on the bottom covered in more yellow roses, seemingly connected to green stitching, meant to resemble stems across the artistic piece. When the skirt was removed, an elegant gown emerged, with only the floral appliques in the center of Hadid's waist. Though unique, the transformed look appeared to be more in line with Cooper's simplistic style, leaving some slightly disappointed in the runway star.
Some believe Gigi Hadid's look is a reflection of her relationship
While Gigi Hadid's initial look was dramatic, once the lower half of her dress came off, the Thom Browne piece was just another pretty gown. One social media user questioned Hadid's recent fashion options, writing, "Girl what happened!?! Did Bradley Cooper take all her slay juice????" While she and the "Maestro" actor have yet to walk a red carpet together, he is known for keeping things minimalistic during such events, something the model typically has not done in her own past looks.
Cooper is known for sticking to black or navy suits on carpets, though he did switch it up during the 2019 Golden Globes by wearing a cream-colored tuxedo alongside ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. While some were expecting the couple to make their official couple debut on the carpet, especially after months of public sightings together, the Guest In Residence creator chose to ride solo during fashion's biggest night, though the influence of her famous lover was certainly felt in her ensemble.