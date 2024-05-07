Gigi Hadid's Messy 2024 Met Gala Look Confirms What We Suspected About Bradley Cooper's Influence

The 2024 Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time," which was meant to capture the beauty of nature. Among the many guests who showed up in luxurious pieces inspired by greenery and vibrant blossoms, Gigi Hadid appeared in a Thom Browne gown that certainly embodied the theme. However, some believed her boyfriend Bradley Cooper may have played a role in her ensemble, but not in a good way.

The off-the-shoulder gown, which took over 13,000 hours to construct, was primarily white and adorned with yellow roses, with a detachable skirt on the bottom covered in more yellow roses, seemingly connected to green stitching, meant to resemble stems across the artistic piece. When the skirt was removed, an elegant gown emerged, with only the floral appliques in the center of Hadid's waist. Though unique, the transformed look appeared to be more in line with Cooper's simplistic style, leaving some slightly disappointed in the runway star.