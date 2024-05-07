Demi Moore's Age Is On Everyone's Lips With Eyebrow-Raising 2024 Met Gala Look

Of all the places for celebs to show off their fashion sense, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute tops them all. The Met Gala always produces some outrageous outfits as top designers drape their haute-est of haute couture on very famous bodies. The 2024 event didn't disappoint. The theme this year was "The Garden of Time," and as expected, there were hits and misses. Doja Cat didn't even bother to get dressed when she left the hotel, but she didn't fare much better when she traded her tiny towel for a long white tunic sprayed down with water. But Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, and Lily James won raves for gowns that were both flattering and theme-appropriate.

Among the other standouts was Demi Moore, who drew attention simply for being at the gala for the first time in five years. Her gown was on point — literally — with oversized pink-and-white floral details and a retractable winged structural element highlighted with spear-like protrusions around the outline. "Demi Moore — forever an icon," declared a fan on X (the outlet formerly known as Twitter). Another commenter echoed, "Oh this is so iconic! Demi Moore understood the assignment."

But even more striking was Moore's ageless beauty. At 61, she barely looked older than she did in her "Brat Pack" days. "She looks fantastic and better with age and I love that Demi is on theme," raved a respondent. Another thought she was "aging backwards." Other reviews included words like "perfection," "awesome," and "queen."