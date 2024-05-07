Demi Moore's Age Is On Everyone's Lips With Eyebrow-Raising 2024 Met Gala Look
Of all the places for celebs to show off their fashion sense, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute tops them all. The Met Gala always produces some outrageous outfits as top designers drape their haute-est of haute couture on very famous bodies. The 2024 event didn't disappoint. The theme this year was "The Garden of Time," and as expected, there were hits and misses. Doja Cat didn't even bother to get dressed when she left the hotel, but she didn't fare much better when she traded her tiny towel for a long white tunic sprayed down with water. But Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, and Lily James won raves for gowns that were both flattering and theme-appropriate.
Among the other standouts was Demi Moore, who drew attention simply for being at the gala for the first time in five years. Her gown was on point — literally — with oversized pink-and-white floral details and a retractable winged structural element highlighted with spear-like protrusions around the outline. "Demi Moore — forever an icon," declared a fan on X (the outlet formerly known as Twitter). Another commenter echoed, "Oh this is so iconic! Demi Moore understood the assignment."
But even more striking was Moore's ageless beauty. At 61, she barely looked older than she did in her "Brat Pack" days. "She looks fantastic and better with age and I love that Demi is on theme," raved a respondent. Another thought she was "aging backwards." Other reviews included words like "perfection," "awesome," and "queen."
Demi Moore's gown was literally off the wall
Following up on her head-turning 2024 Oscars gown, Demi Moore's much-buzzed-about Met Gala look was courtesy of designer Harris Reed. In a move that could have come straight from a "Project Runway" challenge, Reed used vintage wallpaper to make the dress. As he told Vogue (via People), "It all started with this incredible Cartier necklace that Demi is wearing. It was inspired by the floral feeling it gave me. ...It's 11,000 hours of silk embroidery that we've repurposed into this idea of her blooming on the carpet. I wanted to be the vines to her thorns." Moore accessorized with a hot pink clutch matching the dramatic Chloris flower on the dress.
The gown was easily one of the more memorable looks of the gala, but some commenters on X weren't entirely sold on it. One writer described it as "wearing flowers but giving flamingo." Another thought the dramatic rear element looked too much like "Minnie Mouse ears," and the dress's exaggerated waistline "makes Demi Moore look like she has hips that rival the Kardashians," according to a critic. (The Kardashians themselves were in full view as Kim Kardashian sparked concern because of her Barbie-tiny waist.)
Others poked fun at the dress's lack of practicality: "Well, I hope she doesn't have to sit between anyone," snarked one. A second agreed, "How is she going to sit at the dinner tables in that though?" But let's get real: Who would dare to sit down and eat in a one-of-a-kind dress that cost zillions to make?