Demi Moore Turns Heads In Her 2024 Oscars Party Gown
The 2024 Oscars were a night to remember, with the promise of all the glitz and glam viewers could want from Hollywood's biggest award show. While some viewers tune in for updates on whether their favorite films are winning big, others are purely interested in the fashion choices of the rich and famous. As usual, some celebrities ended up as the worst-dressed stars of the night, but actor Demi Moore won over the audience with her stunning look for the evening.
The "Ghost" star walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a custom dark brown Versace gown, complete with a plunging neckline, front cutouts, and gold chain detailing. She added to the high-class glamor of the look with a shiny gold clutch, matching Chopard jewelry, and sleek, straightened hair. But what had everyone talking about Moore's Oscars appearance was her entourage, consisting of her three daughters, each one stunning in a completely unique style next to their mom.
Demi Moore and her daughters wowed in ultra-chic designs
Demi Moore's family appearance during the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 10 turned heads for viewers, as Moore and her three daughters were dressed to the nines for the Hollywood affair. Moore stunned in her sexy strapless chocolate-colored gown, while oldest daughter Rumer Willis donned a Barbie-inspired floor-length pink frock. She accented the timeless gown with pink silk gloves and a gold metallic clutch purse. Middle daughter Scout Willis walked the red carpet in a metallic silver snake-skin dress with a low neckline similar to her mother's. Next was youngest daughter Tallulah, who wore a patterned blue strapless Zac Posen number, complete with a swept-back hairstyle and short, feathered bangs. The wardrobe of the Willis daughters and Moore was met with mixed reactions online.
One fan wrote on Extra's Facebook post about the family's outing, "It must be hard for those girls that Demi feels the need to look younger than her daughters...instead of being just a mom." However, Moore's look was also met with much love and praise, as one fan commented on an Instagram post from Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski, showing off her custom gown for the event, "Her being 61 and looking like THIS is messing with my brain chemistry." Not too bad for someone who made it onto our list of the worst-dressed celebs in Oscars history for her 1989 outfit — Moore has certainly undergone a stunning transformation since then.
Demi Moore stands strong with her family amidst Bruce Willis' diagnosis
It's not surprising to see Hollywood's hottest celebrities attend awards shows with their family members in tow, but "G.I. Jane" actor Demi Moore made the 2024 Oscars a rare family affair with her three daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore's outing with her children at the Oscars comes on the heels of news that Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, has been declining at a fast rate. Moore shared an update on how she'd been coping with Willis' illness with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show, "Radio Andy" in January. "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [were] or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not," she said.
On March 8, two days before Moore and her daughters attended the 2024 Oscars, a source told In Touch Weekly that the family is preparing themselves for Willis' 69th birthday on March 19 as his condition has worsened and he is losing the ability to communicate. Willis' loved ones, including his three daughters with Moore, have been trying to spend as much time with him as they could. The source added, "Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him."