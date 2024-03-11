Demi Moore Turns Heads In Her 2024 Oscars Party Gown

It's not surprising to see Hollywood's hottest celebrities attend awards shows with their family members in tow, but "G.I. Jane" actor Demi Moore made the 2024 Oscars a rare family affair with her three daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore's outing with her children at the Oscars comes on the heels of news that Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, has been declining at a fast rate. Moore shared an update on how she'd been coping with Willis' illness with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show, "Radio Andy" in January. "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [were] or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not," she said.

On March 8, two days before Moore and her daughters attended the 2024 Oscars, a source told In Touch Weekly that the family is preparing themselves for Willis' 69th birthday on March 19 as his condition has worsened and he is losing the ability to communicate. Willis' loved ones, including his three daughters with Moore, have been trying to spend as much time with him as they could. The source added, "Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him."